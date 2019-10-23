On Witch Watch at Castle Halloween Museum

2.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
3.Meet the Man Who Helped ‘Sabrina’s’ Salem Find His Snark
4.An Abandoned Château Stuck in Time
5.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
6.This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe
7.The Journey to the World’s Most Remote Teahouse
8.The Most Detailed Paper Plane in the World
9.Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
10. China’s Best Leaf Musician
11.Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
12.Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
13.Germany's Real-Life Disney Castle
14.Building a Palace of Dreams One Pebble at a Time
15.Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
16.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
17.The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
18.Play On Words: Masks
19.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
20."What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"
21.This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
22.The Flying Farmer
23.In a Kenya Slum, Changing Lives With Classical Music
24.Unicycles + Football: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
25.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
Pamela Apkarian-Russell is The Halloween Queen®. It’s literally her official title. As a social historian and the curator of Castle Halloween Museum in Altoona, Pennsylvania, her moniker is fitting. Over the last five decades, Pamela has collected more than 35,000 artifacts that detail the cultural significance of Halloween across generations and all over the world. Vintage memorabilia from museums dedicated to the Salem Witch Trials, memento mori made from human hair, spooky sculptures, games and vintage costumes are a small sampling of her vast collection. Oh and pumpkins—she has lots of pumpkins. Join Pamela for a haunted tour through time and learn the real meaning of the holiday.
This Great Big Story was made by GEICO.
Location
Altoona, PennsylvaniaFull Map
7 videos | 21 min
5 videos | 17 min
3 videos | 7 min
8 videos | 22 min