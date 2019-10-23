GBSLogoWithName
Video
On Witch Watch at Castle Halloween Museum

branded

Pamela Apkarian-Russell is The Halloween Queen®. It’s literally her official title. As a social historian and the curator of Castle Halloween Museum in Altoona, Pennsylvania, her moniker is fitting. Over the last five decades, Pamela has collected more than 35,000 artifacts that detail the cultural significance of Halloween across generations and all over the world. Vintage memorabilia from museums dedicated to the Salem Witch Trials, memento mori made from human hair, spooky sculptures, games and vintage costumes are a small sampling of her vast collection. Oh and pumpkins—she has lots of pumpkins. Join Pamela for a haunted tour through time and learn the real meaning of the holiday.

This Great Big Story was made by GEICO.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

Altoona, Pennsylvania

