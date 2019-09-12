Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club

2.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Shamali Sanjaya grew up in Sri Lanka thinking surfing was only for boys. She finally tried the sport when she was an adult and got hooked. She was criticized by people who didn’t think women should be at the beach catching waves. But Sanjaya wasn’t about to bail. She stuck with surfing. Today, she is connecting women and girls of all ages to the sport as the president of her country’s first all-female surf club.
Location
Arugam Bay, Sri LankaFull Map
4 videos | 15 min
15 videos | 45 min
3 videos | 10 min
10 videos | 36 min