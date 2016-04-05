The Officer of Make Believe: Being Black in ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’

Remember Officer Clemmons, the policeman from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood"? Actor Francois Clemmons was initially reluctant to take the role. Growing up in the late '60s, Clemmons didn't have a positive opinion of the cops at the time. But Fred Rogers convinced him, and Clemmons became one of the first black actors to have a recurring role in a children’s TV program.