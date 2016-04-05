The Officer of Make Believe: Being Black in ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Using Movie Magic to Save Lives
2:37

2.Using Movie Magic to Save Lives

3.
The West African King in Canada
2:10

3.The West African King in Canada

4.
The Fight Outside the Ring
3:51

4.The Fight Outside the Ring

5.
An Elegant Gazelle Fights Off Extinction
1:12

5.An Elegant Gazelle Fights Off Extinction

6.
The Small, but Mighty, Hercules Beetle
1:21

6.The Small, but Mighty, Hercules Beetle

7.
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
1:34

7.A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque

8.
The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting
3:26

8.The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting

9.
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
3:19

9.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice

10.
The Epic Journey to Britain’s Most Remote Pub
2:55

10.The Epic Journey to Britain’s Most Remote Pub

11.
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
4:26

11.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time

12.
Monogamous Swingers: Pileated Gibbons Hang Together
1:26

12.Monogamous Swingers: Pileated Gibbons Hang Together

13.
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
6:44

13.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food

14.
If It Looks Like a Stick and It Walks Like a Stick …
1:21

14.If It Looks Like a Stick and It Walks Like a Stick …

15.
Where Cowboys Are More Than Herdsmen
1:56

15.Where Cowboys Are More Than Herdsmen

16.
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
1:26

16.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors

17.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

17.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

18.
Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
3:48

18.Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training

19.
The Family Farm That Supplies World-Class Chefs
2:26

19.The Family Farm That Supplies World-Class Chefs

20.
Flexweave: Technology Driven by Technique
1:40

20.Flexweave: Technology Driven by Technique

21.
Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America's Black Cowboys
2:39

21.Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America's Black Cowboys

22.
The Cake That Keeps On Spinning
2:45

22.The Cake That Keeps On Spinning

23.
What If Walls Actually Listened?
2:57

23.What If Walls Actually Listened?

24.
Taco, Meet Shawarma
2:42

24.Taco, Meet Shawarma

25.
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
2:29

25.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park

The Officer of Make Believe: Being Black in ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’

Remember Officer Clemmons, the policeman from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood"? Actor Francois Clemmons was initially reluctant to take the role. Growing up in the late '60s, Clemmons didn't have a positive opinion of the cops at the time. But Fred Rogers convinced him, and Clemmons became one of the first black actors to have a recurring role in a children’s TV program.

Location

United States

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:37
Using Movie Magic to Save Lives
Up Next
2:10
The West African King in Canada
Up Next
3:51
The Fight Outside the Ring
Up Next
1:12
An Elegant Gazelle Fights Off Extinction
Up Next
1:21
The Small, but Mighty, Hercules Beetle
Up Next
1:34
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
Up Next
3:26
The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting
Up Next
3:19
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
Up Next
2:55
The Epic Journey to Britain’s Most Remote Pub
Up Next
4:26
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
Up Next
1:26
Monogamous Swingers: Pileated Gibbons Hang Together
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
1:21
If It Looks Like a Stick and It Walks Like a Stick …
Up Next
1:56
Where Cowboys Are More Than Herdsmen
Up Next
1:26
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
3:48
Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
Up Next
2:26
The Family Farm That Supplies World-Class Chefs
Up Next
1:40
Flexweave: Technology Driven by Technique
Up Next
2:39
Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America's Black Cowboys
Up Next
2:45
The Cake That Keeps On Spinning
Up Next
2:57
What If Walls Actually Listened?
Up Next
2:42
Taco, Meet Shawarma
Up Next
2:29
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park

Related Stories

Up Next
2:42
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
Up Next
2:07
The Sibling Rivalry Behind Adidas Versus Puma
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
2:47
Ancient Ink Reborn: Revitalizing Traditional Inuit Tattooing
Up Next
02:37
The First Family of Custom Coffins
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
1:42
From D-Day to Dinner: Chef Boyardee Goes to War
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
3:09
How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
Up Next
4:02
The Wildest Product Testers in the Biz
Up Next
2:01
Passing Down Ancient Stories Through Song
Up Next
3:21
Try to Keep Up With America’s Oldest Female BMX Racer
Up Next
2:46
Songs of Comfort at the End of Life
Up Next
3:50
This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
Up Next
2:45
The Man Bringing Light to Remote Kenya
Up Next
4:12
The Architect Powering Up Puerto Rico
Up Next
3:05
This Is the Only Coffee Grown in the Continental United States
Up Next
1:12
This Fiery Spider is Facing a Grim Future
Up Next
2:19
How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
Up Next
1:00
Paris: Bao Burger
Up Next
2:26
Covering Your Ass: Meet Brazil’s Beekeeping Donkey
Up Next
3:44
The Snake Catchers of Bangkok
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
3:32
Searching for Identity: Our Flawed Magnificent Selves
Up Next
1:12
Meet the Biggest and Bluest Parrot in the World

Recommended Playlists

Celebrating Black History

18 videos | 50 min

Recycle. Reduce. Reuse.

7 videos | 21 min

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver

5 videos | 19 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN