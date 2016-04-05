The Officer of Make Believe: Being Black in ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’

2.Using Movie Magic to Save Lives
3.The West African King in Canada
4.The Fight Outside the Ring
5.An Elegant Gazelle Fights Off Extinction
6.The Small, but Mighty, Hercules Beetle
7.A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
8.The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting
9.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
10.The Epic Journey to Britain’s Most Remote Pub
11.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
12.Monogamous Swingers: Pileated Gibbons Hang Together
13.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
14.If It Looks Like a Stick and It Walks Like a Stick …
15.Where Cowboys Are More Than Herdsmen
16.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
17.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
18.Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
19.The Family Farm That Supplies World-Class Chefs
20.Flexweave: Technology Driven by Technique
21.Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America's Black Cowboys
22.The Cake That Keeps On Spinning
23.What If Walls Actually Listened?
24.Taco, Meet Shawarma
25.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
Remember Officer Clemmons, the policeman from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood"? Actor Francois Clemmons was initially reluctant to take the role. Growing up in the late '60s, Clemmons didn't have a positive opinion of the cops at the time. But Fred Rogers convinced him, and Clemmons became one of the first black actors to have a recurring role in a children’s TV program.
