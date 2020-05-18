Quantcast
Eating Escamoles, the Caviar of the Mexican Desert

Escamoles are the caviar of the Mexican desert. Unlike traditional caviar, which come from fish eggs, escamoles are ant eggs. Farmer José Islas Barrera invites us along as he digs up escamoles in Tlaxcala, Mexico. It’s tough work. Ants build their nests underground, and they’re not always easy to find. Next, we head to Mexico City where executive chef Josefina López Méndez shows us how she incorporates this delicacy into her delicious dishes.

Food & Drink

Location

Tlaxcala, Mexico

