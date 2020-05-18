Eating Escamoles, the Caviar of the Mexican Desert

2.How People Take Their Tea Around the World
3.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
4.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
5.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
6.Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
7.The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
8.How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
9.This Rare ‘Caviar’ Comes From the World’s Most Expensive Lemons
10.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
11.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
12.Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
13.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
14.Visiting One of the World’s Last Bell Foundries
15.Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives
16.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
17.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
18.Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'
19.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
20.A Spread of the Sea
21.Must Love Bugs
22.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
23.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
24.The Art of Becoming a Tightrope Clown
25.A Family of Marionette Makers
Escamoles are the caviar of the Mexican desert. Unlike traditional caviar, which come from fish eggs, escamoles are ant eggs. Farmer José Islas Barrera invites us along as he digs up escamoles in Tlaxcala, Mexico. It’s tough work. Ants build their nests underground, and they’re not always easy to find. Next, we head to Mexico City where executive chef Josefina López Méndez shows us how she incorporates this delicacy into her delicious dishes.
