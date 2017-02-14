One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love

Charles "LaLa" Evans and his wife Louise were together for 59 years and 11 months. Over the course of their marriage they took thousands of photographs together, capturing moments both big and small. When Louise passed away suddenly just one month shy of their 60th anniversary, Charles was determined to honor her memory using those pictures. So he created a museum in the backyard of their Mississippi home dedicated to their lifetime of love.