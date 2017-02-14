One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love

2.Reclaiming Coal Country: From Abandoned Mines to Organic Farms
3.Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant
4.In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
5.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
6.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
7.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
8.Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance
9.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
10.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
11.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
12.How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
13.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
14.A Love to the Moon and Back
15.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
16.The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
17.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
18.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
19.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
20.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
21.Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
22.Pretty, Big and Dancing
23.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
24.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
25.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
Charles "LaLa" Evans and his wife Louise were together for 59 years and 11 months. Over the course of their marriage they took thousands of photographs together, capturing moments both big and small. When Louise passed away suddenly just one month shy of their 60th anniversary, Charles was determined to honor her memory using those pictures. So he created a museum in the backyard of their Mississippi home dedicated to their lifetime of love.
