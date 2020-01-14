Trying China’s Century Egg, a 500-Year-Old Delicacy

Century eggs don’t look anything like the eggs you might be used to. Cut one open, and you’ll find an albumen that’s brown jelly and a yolk that’s shades of black and brownish green. They are considered a delicacy in China, dating back to the Ming Dynasty. Qianggeng Wu and Aishu Sun, a married couple who live in China’s Changlong Village, show us how they use traditional preserving techniques to transform ordinary duck, quail and chicken eggs into tasty century eggs.



This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.