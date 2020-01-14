Trying China’s Century Egg, a 500-Year-Old Delicacy

2.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
3.Wriggle Your Way Into Hanoi’s Sandworm Omelet
4.He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
5.From Indonesia to Brazil, 8 Inventive Instant Noodle Recipes
6.Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
7.Jellied Eels, Anyone?
8.Harvesting the World’s Most Expensive Caviar
9.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
10.A Wikipaella Co-Founder Teaches Us the Right Way to Make Valencian Paella
11.Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner
12.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
13.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
14.Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
15.From Bottom-Dweller To Status Symbol: The Story Of The Lobster
16.Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
17.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
18.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
19.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
20.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
21.Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
22.The Chef Cooking Masterpieces in Dubai’s Melting Pot
23.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
24.Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
25.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
Century eggs don’t look anything like the eggs you might be used to. Cut one open, and you’ll find an albumen that’s brown jelly and a yolk that’s shades of black and brownish green. They are considered a delicacy in China, dating back to the Ming Dynasty. Qianggeng Wu and Aishu Sun, a married couple who live in China’s Changlong Village, show us how they use traditional preserving techniques to transform ordinary duck, quail and chicken eggs into tasty century eggs.
