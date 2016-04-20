Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder

When he was 11 months old, Wade McCrae Washington was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He also has severe scoliosis and was told by doctors that he wouldn't live past 10 years old. But Washington was determined to overcome these challenges, and he took up weightlifting. He's now 45, and recently received his professional card for bodybuilding. He has no intention of slowing down.