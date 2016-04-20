Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder

2.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
4.Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
5.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
6.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
7.Being Human With the Dog Photographer
8.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
9.Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
10.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
11.Warriors of Hula
12.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
13.Inking Her Own Story
14.Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
15.Breaking Fast in California
16.The Future of Fashion
17.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
18.Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
19.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
20.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
21.Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
22.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
23.In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
24.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
25.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
26.Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)
When he was 11 months old, Wade McCrae Washington was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He also has severe scoliosis and was told by doctors that he wouldn't live past 10 years old. But Washington was determined to overcome these challenges, and he took up weightlifting. He's now 45, and recently received his professional card for bodybuilding. He has no intention of slowing down.
10 videos | 26 min
4 videos | 14 min
6 videos | 13 min
8 videos | 19 min