Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight

2.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
3.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
4.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
5.Worth a Thousand Words
6.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
7.How “The Blind Cook” Christine Ha Became a Culinary Sensation
8.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
9.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
10.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
11.The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
12.The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy
13.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
14.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
15.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
16.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
17.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
18.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
19.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
20.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
21.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
22.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
23.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
24.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
25.Photographing Liquid Mountains
Artist Steven Erra's vision is slowly deteriorating. He didn’t know he had a disease that would take his sight until he was nearly finished with his art degree. But that diagnosis only motivated Erra further. These days, he works with The Seeing With Photography Collective, a group of sight-impaired artists who specialize in “light painting.”
