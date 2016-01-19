GBSLogoWithName
Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight

Artist Steven Erra's vision is slowly deteriorating. He didn’t know he had a disease that would take his sight until he was nearly finished with his art degree. But that diagnosis only motivated Erra further. These days, he works with The Seeing With Photography Collective, a group of sight-impaired artists who specialize in “light painting.”

Location

New York, NY, USA

