An Abandoned Château Stuck in Time

2.The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
3.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
4.Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
5.The Traveling Brandy Maker of France
6.Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series
7.The Last of the French Cowboys
8.Germany's Real-Life Disney Castle
9.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
10.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
11.When in France, Think Small
12.Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
13.Building a Palace of Dreams One Pebble at a Time
14.The Ivy League of Auctioneering
15.Mukbang With Millions: Inside the World of Livestream Eating
16.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
17.Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
18.Spinning Silk From the Sea
19.The Hotline for Hollywood's Science Nerds
20.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
21.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
22.The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
23.Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
24.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
25.A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
Nestled in the countryside sits an abandoned castle that was once the hub of French aristocratic parties. The Château de la Mothe-Chandeniers was first built in the 14th century as a stronghold for French nobles. In the Middle Ages, it was conquered by the British and devastated during the French Revolution, only to be eventually restored by relative of Napoleon III. Unfortunately, a violent fire in 1932 once again left the Château in ruins. While its fate remains uncertain, many efforts are being made to return the historic castle to its former glory.
Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to France and check out the best hotels in France, too!
Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!
Location
86120 Les Trois-Moutiers, FranceFull Map
3 videos | 9 min
10 videos | 26 min
10 videos | 25 min
3 videos | 7 min