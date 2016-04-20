An Abandoned Château Stuck in Time

Nestled in the countryside sits an abandoned castle that was once the hub of French aristocratic parties. The Château de la Mothe-Chandeniers was first built in the 14th century as a stronghold for French nobles. In the Middle Ages, it was conquered by the British and devastated during the French Revolution, only to be eventually restored by relative of Napoleon III. Unfortunately, a violent fire in 1932 once again left the Château in ruins. While its fate remains uncertain, many efforts are being made to return the historic castle to its former glory.



