Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah

Less than 8,000 African cheetahs remain in the wild. The cat is built for speed. It’s the world’s fastest land animal, clocking 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. They once roamed across all of Africa, but today are found in less than 25 percent of their historic range. Habitat loss, poaching and loss of prey are all threats to this beautiful cat. This is the African cheetah.