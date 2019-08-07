GBSLogoWithName
Ujimaa Medics Teaches Chicago Teens How to Treat Gunshot Victims

When a man who had been shot asked for her help, Journey Jamison knew exactly what to do. The teenager was able to stabilize him until paramedics arrived because she was trained in first aid by Ujimaa Medics. The community organization teaches young people who live on the South Side of Chicago everything they need to know to be first responders. The neighborhood is plagued by gun violence but lacks access to immediate healthcare—a gunshot victim could wait 15 to 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. So having heroes on the front lines who are able to help their neighbors until paramedics and doctors can take over is a critical need.

Location

Chicago, IL, USA

