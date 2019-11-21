GBSLogoWithName
Video
How the Choreographer Behind “Single Ladies” Creates Iconic Dance Moves

If you’ve performed Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” routine at home in front of the mirror (and you know you have), it’s time you met the man behind these iconic moves. His name is JaQuel Knight, and he is a choreographer and image architect who works with superstars: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Lopez… the list goes on. Knight’s visual stylings can turn a hit song into a pop culture phenomenon. One constant in Knight’s choreography? He makes a portion of each routine accessible, so we can all get up and dance.



Love dance? We’re stepping up for you in a big way. In our new series “Making Moves,” we’re putting the spotlight on some of the world’s most creative dancers and choreographers.

