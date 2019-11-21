How the Choreographer Behind “Single Ladies” Creates Iconic Dance Moves

2.Pretty, Big and Dancing
3.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
4.Jojo Gomez Embraces Her Curves and Encourages Others to Do the Same
5.Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
6.Warriors of Hula
7.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
8.How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
9.Designing New York’s Most Famous Apartment
10.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
11.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
12.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
13.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
14.Pretty, Big and Dancing
15.The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers
16.The Dance Troupe Setting the Trend
17.Dancing for His Life
18.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
19.Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
20.The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
21.Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
22.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
23.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
24.Georgian Dancers Push Their Physical Limits for Tradition
25.Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
If you’ve performed Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” routine at home in front of the mirror (and you know you have), it’s time you met the man behind these iconic moves. His name is JaQuel Knight, and he is a choreographer and image architect who works with superstars: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Lopez… the list goes on. Knight’s visual stylings can turn a hit song into a pop culture phenomenon. One constant in Knight’s choreography? He makes a portion of each routine accessible, so we can all get up and dance.
—
Love dance? We’re stepping up for you in a big way. In our new series “Making Moves,” we’re putting the spotlight on some of the world’s most creative dancers and choreographers.
13 videos | 58 min
3 videos | 7 min
3 videos | 7 min
2 videos | 6 min