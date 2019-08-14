GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:

Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1

In 2012, a secretive group calling itself 3301 began recruiting for “highly intelligent individuals” online. Candidates had to prove their skills in codebreaking, cryptography and computer programming by solving a complex puzzle dubbed Cicada. It required knowledge of steganography, contacts on the ground everywhere from Seoul to Sydney, and the ability to obtain a copy of William Gibson’s famous disappearing poem “Agrippa.” What was the purpose of the puzzle? No one knows, but many set out to solve one of the internet’s greatest mysteries. At the age of 15, Marcus Wanner became one of the few to crack the code. But the Cicada challenge didn’t end there. Suddenly, more mysterious codes appeared—including a 58-page book of runes known as the “Liber Primus.”

What was encrypted within the runes? Follow the band of online cryptologists deciphering “Liber Primus” in episode 2 of “Cicada 3301.”

Tech & Science
Related Stories
Up Next
4:14
This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
Up Next
3:21
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
Up Next
2:24
How to Build a Rocket to Mars
Up Next
2:55
The Teens Launching Africa’s First Private Satellite
Up Next
3:40
This Poker-Playing AI Could Change the World
Up Next
6:01
She’s 90 and a Space Archaeologist, All Thanks to a TED Talk
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
Life After Net: Giving Birth to the Dancing Baby
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
2:34
Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
Up Next
3:52
Sculpting a Future for E-Waste
Up Next
2:11
Putting Kenya’s Slums on the Map
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing the Bicycle Wheel
Up Next
2:52
Capturing Life Through the Lens of a Refugee
Up Next
3:17
How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
Up Next
3:10
New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology
Up Next
1:43
Meet the Voice of the Early Internet
Up Next
2:51
How Virtual Reality Helps Surgery Patients in Rural Mexico
Up Next
3:23
Real Life Skywalkers: Flying Fast With a Family of Drone Racers
Up Next
3:24
Starting Over: Creating Ctrl+Alt+Del
Up Next
3:02
Lighting Up Code
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

Recommended Playlists

Fueled By

3 videos | 8 min

Celebrating Black History Month

17 videos | 47 min

Hip-Hop Hooray

10 videos | 31 min

Raising Her Voice

10 videos | 36 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
23:09
Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
Up Next
2:55
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:28
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
Up Next
:30
Woven into the Future
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
2:49
The Island Where Sumo Greats Are Made
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:05
The Ocean's Nightlight
Up Next
2:48
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
Up Next
3:22
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
Up Next
1:54
The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
Up Next
2:42
Helping Tibetan Youth Find Their Wings
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
Up Next
3:11
The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators
Up Next
2:09
How Superman Busted The KKK

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN