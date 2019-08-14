Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 3

2.Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
In 2012, a secretive group called 3301 released a puzzle known as Cicada. For years, it’s remained one of the internet’s greatest unsolved mysteries. In episode three, Marcus Wanner reveals he worked on a secret project with 3301 after he solved the original puzzle. It was a tool whistleblowers and others living in fear could use to distribute information on the internet without being traced. But the plug was pulled just a few months before NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden’s disclosures in 2013. Coincidence? Or not? Meanwhile, at home in Alberta, Canada, Nox Populi is keeping an eye on a van that has been parked outside his house for a full month. Is someone spying on him? Shadow Walker can’t show her face. But she allows us to meet with her at an undisclosed location in the Middle East, where she teaches people how to protect their privacy online and in real life when she isn’t working on Cicada.
