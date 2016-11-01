GBSLogoWithName
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History

Rebecca and Ruth Brown are twin sisters who run a museum about the Civil War in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The twist? Their scale model dioramas are filled with thousands of miniature cats depicting key moments from the war. That's right: tiny cat soldiers. You have to see it to believe it.

Location

Gettysburg, PA 17325, USA

