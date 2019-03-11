GBSLogoWithName
Video
Climbing Great Heights for Honey

Twice a year, about 80 miles outside Kathmandu, Nepal, villagers from Bhujung embark on a centuries-old quest. Enduring bee stings and hanging from handmade rope ladders, Madan Singh Gurung and his fellow honey hunters defy death to gather precious liquid gold. It’s a tradition that links past and present—one Madan feels has been his destiny since birth.

Profiles
Culture

behind the scenes

Location

Bhujung 33600, Nepal

Full Map

Sweet Dreams Are Made of This

Life is sweeter with honey. We’re celebrating National Honey Month with over 20 different kinds of the sweet stuff. Stock up on this golden delight.

