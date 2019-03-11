Climbing Great Heights for Honey

2.The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy
3.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
4.This Surgeon Has Restored Sight to 130,000 of Nepal’s Blind
5.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
6.The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
7.Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
8.Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone
9.In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
10.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
11.Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
12.Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
13.The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
14.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
15.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
16.Between the Devil and the Sky: Climbing Devils Tower for 45 Years
17.'Paul's Boots' | Dare You To Not Cry Award
18.These Traditional Chinese Rock Climbers Use No Ropes or Tools
19.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
20.Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers
21.In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
22.In Korea, Setting the Table With Tradition
23.Five Generations of Making Soy Sauce the Traditional Way
24.Ancient Ink Reborn: Revitalizing Traditional Inuit Tattooing
25.Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
Twice a year, about 80 miles outside Kathmandu, Nepal, villagers from Bhujung embark on a centuries-old quest. Enduring bee stings and hanging from handmade rope ladders, Madan Singh Gurung and his fellow honey hunters defy death to gather precious liquid gold. It’s a tradition that links past and present—one Madan feels has been his destiny since birth.
behind the scenes
Location
Bhujung 33600, NepalFull Map
2 videos | 5 min
165 videos | 541 min
9 videos | 29 min
2 videos | 7 min