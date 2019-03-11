Climbing Great Heights for Honey

Twice a year, about 80 miles outside Kathmandu, Nepal, villagers from Bhujung embark on a centuries-old quest. Enduring bee stings and hanging from handmade rope ladders, Madan Singh Gurung and his fellow honey hunters defy death to gather precious liquid gold. It’s a tradition that links past and present—one Madan feels has been his destiny since birth.