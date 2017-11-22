Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology

The human brain remains a complex mystery. But, if we dare to dream big—and have the proper tools and data to fuel those ambitions—we may one day discover cures for diseases as devastating as Alzheimer’s. At the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE), more than 1,000 neuroscientists are using the latest technology to identify bio-markers that can predict the onset of Alzheimer’s. Using HPE Memory-Driven Computing architecture, researchers have the ability to identify patterns within vast collections of data 100x faster than ever before, accelerating progress towards finding a cure.

