Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
3:17

2.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best

3.
Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
1:58

3.Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club

4.
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
1:58

4.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI

5.
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
2:36

5.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers

6.
Meet the King of Fake Cash
2:07

6.Meet the King of Fake Cash

7.
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
2:54

7.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea

8.
Tagging Germany With Love
2:25

8.Tagging Germany With Love

9.
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
1:21

9.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

10.
Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
3:06

10.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine

11.
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
2:28

11.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel

12.
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
5:05

12.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space

13.
This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
3:00

13.This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert

14.
Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
3:38

14.Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator

15.
How One Horse Inspired the Invention of Movies
2:26

15.How One Horse Inspired the Invention of Movies

16.
The Twisted History of Fake Blood
1:52

16.The Twisted History of Fake Blood

17.
Fighting Hunger With Knowledge
2:26

17.Fighting Hunger With Knowledge

18.
These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
2:56

18.These Super Computers Are Altering Reality

19.
A (Football) League of Their Own
2:46

19.A (Football) League of Their Own

20.
A Business For Women, Made to Measure
1:06

20.A Business For Women, Made to Measure

21.
The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source
4:00

21.The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source

22.
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
3:30

22.This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love

23.
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
1:32

23.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods

24.
From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
2:50

24.From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon

25.
Your Concert Tickets, Bought on the Blockchain
3:59

25.Your Concert Tickets, Bought on the Blockchain

Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology

branded

The human brain remains a complex mystery. But, if we dare to dream big—and have the proper tools and data to fuel those ambitions—we may one day discover cures for diseases as devastating as Alzheimer’s. At the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE), more than 1,000 neuroscientists are using the latest technology to identify bio-markers that can predict the onset of Alzheimer’s. Using HPE Memory-Driven Computing architecture, researchers have the ability to identify patterns within vast collections of data 100x faster than ever before, accelerating progress towards finding a cure.

This Great Big Story is a paid contribution by HPE.

Profiles

Location

Bonn, Germany

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:17
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
Up Next
1:58
Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
2:36
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
Up Next
2:07
Meet the King of Fake Cash
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
Up Next
2:25
Tagging Germany With Love
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:06
Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
Up Next
2:28
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Up Next
5:05
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
Up Next
3:00
This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
Up Next
3:38
Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
Up Next
2:26
How One Horse Inspired the Invention of Movies
Up Next
1:52
The Twisted History of Fake Blood
Up Next
2:26
Fighting Hunger With Knowledge
Up Next
2:56
These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
Up Next
2:46
A (Football) League of Their Own
Up Next
1:06
A Business For Women, Made to Measure
Up Next
4:00
The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source
Up Next
3:30
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
Up Next
1:32
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
2:50
From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
Up Next
3:59
Your Concert Tickets, Bought on the Blockchain
Related Stories
Up Next
2:36
The Artist Keeping Neon Aglow in the Heart of Texas
Up Next
4:44
How Gaming Relates to Your IRL Decisions
Up Next
2:17
Real-Life ‘Clash of Clans’? Meet a Competitive Hot Air Balloonist
Up Next
2:13
Real Life ‘Westworld’: Creating Lifelike Synthetic Human Cadavers
Up Next
2:45
The Soviet President Would Like To Speak To You Now
Up Next
2:21
Life After Net: Giving Birth to the Dancing Baby
Up Next
2:40
The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells
Up Next
2:31
Building a Better Ship for Tsunami Survival
Up Next
2:12
The 100% Real, No BS, Absolutely Honest and True Story Behind Snake Oil
Up Next
3:14
The Graffiti Grammar Police
Up Next
3:03
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
Up Next
3:32
Searching for Identity: Our Flawed Magnificent Selves
Up Next
2:28
The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
Up Next
3:44
Surrounded by Genius: Nature’s Take on Engineering
Up Next
2:17
Art of the Future: These Interactive Sculptures Respond to You
Up Next
2:39
Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
Up Next
2:53
Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound
Up Next
3:12
Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
Up Next
2:36
This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
Up Next
3:11
The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:57
Hop Onboard the Shortest Flight in the World
Up Next
2:42
Colorado's Mountain Rescue Dog Squad
Up Next
2:06
Vehicular Vengeance: The Origin of Lamborghini

Recommended Playlists

branded

In Their Words

2 videos | 6 min

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

CJ McCollum: Mentoring the Next Generation

4 videos | 13 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
1:31
Welcome to the Forest of Forgotten Cars
Up Next
1:36
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
Up Next
2:45
Tapping to His Own Beat
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
2:57
A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
Up Next
3:37
The Architect Linking Korea’s Past and Future
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
2:29
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:46
Celebrating Diversity at the World’s Block Party
Up Next
2:48
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
Up Next
3:35
After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
Up Next
3:31
A Man, A Van, A Plan: Albuquerque’s Fight Against Homelessness
Up Next
3:44
In the Company of Heroes
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
3:17
How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
Up Next
1:55
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
2:29
Lighting Up the Sky With Chinese Lanterns

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN