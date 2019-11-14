Coffee Around the World

2.A Whale of a Task: Sculpting Model Giants by Hand
3.Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
4.The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
5.The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus
6.How Your Tattoos Can Live on After You're Dead
7.The Woman Who Lives with 1,000 Cats
8.Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
9.'The Piccards' | Dare to Go Big Award
10.The Monkey Whisperer
11.Exploring Nature's Highs and Lows
12.Celebrating Strong Women Everywhere
13.How a Somali Refugee Is Creating Community in Minnesota, One Dinner at a Time
14.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
15.Exploring Guatemala’s Mayan Ruins
16.Seoul: Fish Cakes
17.The Fashion Designer Reimagining Sadu Fabric
18.The Great Wall of India
19.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
20.Tasting Taiwan's Delectable Stinky Tofu
21.How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
22.Art at Altitude: Snow Murals in the Mountains
23.Sharing Science Through Origami Microscopes
24.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
25.The Last Master Scissor Craftsman in Japan
If there is one thing people everywhere love, it just might be coffee—more than 2 billion cups are consumed on this planet every single day. In this installment of “Around the World,” we travel to five different countries to sample five different kinds of coffee because, frankly, someone had to do it. From café de olla in Mexico to egg coffee in Vietnam, we still haven’t met a cup we didn’t like.
13 videos | 31 min
6 videos | 25 min
15 videos | 45 min
2 videos | 6 min