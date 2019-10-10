GBSLogoWithName
Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History has over 144 million different objects in its collections. A sample of these collections are on display to the public, but 99 percent of the Smithsonian’s treasures remain behind the scenes. Scientists work with these objects to study and decipher the world we live in, each specimen offering its own tiny clue to the natural world.

