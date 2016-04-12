A Vault Of Color: Protecting The World's Rarest Pigments

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
3:17

2.The Ivy League of Auctioneering

3.
Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
1:29

3.Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum

4.
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
2:35

4.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History

5.
Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian
3:30

5.Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian

6.
A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic
1:00

6.A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic

7.
Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
1:25

7.Dive into This Museum Under the Waves

8.
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
1:35

8.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny

9.
High Art Underground: Ride Stockholm's Subway
1:11

9.High Art Underground: Ride Stockholm's Subway

10.
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
3:20

10.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love

11.
Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant
1:09

11.Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant

12.
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
3:20

12.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’

13.
This Explorer Shares Shipwrecked Treasures With the World
2:34

13.This Explorer Shares Shipwrecked Treasures With the World

14.
Brain Freeze: Welcome to the Country's Largest Brain Collection
2:39

14.Brain Freeze: Welcome to the Country's Largest Brain Collection

15.
The World On His Back
2:05

15.The World On His Back

16.
Building the World’s Largest Robot
3:11

16.Building the World’s Largest Robot

17.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

17.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

18.
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
2:51

18.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club

19.
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
2:34

19.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines

20.
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
3:31

20.The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing

21.
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
2:07

21.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw

22.
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
2:24

22.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian

23.
So Chill: The Ice Farmer Of Colorado
2:41

23.So Chill: The Ice Farmer Of Colorado

24.
Vehicular Vengeance: The Origin of Lamborghini
2:06

24.Vehicular Vengeance: The Origin of Lamborghini

25.
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
3:43

25.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

A Vault Of Color: Protecting The World's Rarest Pigments

The materials collection, at the Harvard Art Museums in Cambridge, MA, houses thousands of pigments, including some of the world’s rarest. Dragon's blood, mummy, Indian yellow: these are but a few flashy highlights from the museum's collection.

Location

Cambridge, MA, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
1:29
Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
Up Next
2:35
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
Up Next
3:30
Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian
Up Next
1:00
A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic
Up Next
1:25
Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
Up Next
1:35
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
Up Next
1:11
High Art Underground: Ride Stockholm's Subway
Up Next
3:20
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
1:09
Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:34
This Explorer Shares Shipwrecked Treasures With the World
Up Next
2:39
Brain Freeze: Welcome to the Country's Largest Brain Collection
Up Next
2:05
The World On His Back
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
3:31
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
Up Next
2:07
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
2:41
So Chill: The Ice Farmer Of Colorado
Up Next
2:06
Vehicular Vengeance: The Origin of Lamborghini
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

Related Stories

Up Next
1:57
The Female Gamers Making a Name for Women in Esports
Up Next
3:01
‘Finish Him!’: Meet the Voice Behind ‘Mortal Kombat’
Up Next
2:16
The Birdman of Chennai
Up Next
5:02
5 Iconic New York City Businesses
Up Next
2:21
The Science of Seeing Good
Up Next
3:16
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
Up Next
3:50
Whistling in the Wind: Preserving a Language Without Words
Up Next
2:29
Just Call Him The 'Time Lord'
Up Next
:53
Mexico City: Tlacoyos
Up Next
2:21
Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
Up Next
2:48
Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie
Up Next
3:09
Nigerian Girls Coding Their Way to a Better Future
Up Next
2:54
How Your Tattoos Can Live on After You're Dead
Up Next
3:37
‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
Up Next
2:00
Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
Up Next
1:32
Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
Up Next
2:54
How This Swiss Milk Soup Stopped a War
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Up Next
1:47
Floppy Disks Are (Sort Of) Still a Thing
Up Next
2:49
This Dish Could Kill You, But Boy Is it Tasty
Up Next
2:45
The Subtle Art of Emography
Up Next
4:10
The Lost Art of Playing Glass
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
3:17
Finding Peace and Unity on the Softball Field
coffee, Turkey, Turkish, roaster, strong, dark, drink coffee
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Turkey

Recommended Playlists

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

Move & Improve

7 videos | 16 min

Gillian Jacobs: Women in STEM

5 videos | 16 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN