Color Under the Lights

People of color have a harder time finding people who look like them in film. And it’s not only a lack of roles. Characters that play into stereotypes, actors with limited makeup options, an industry that simply doesn’t have that much diversity behind the scenes, either. These factors have limited not just how many people of color appear on screen – but how they look. Actress, writer and director Gabourey Sidibe, showrunner Tanya Saracho and celebrity makeup artist Lola Okanlawon dig into the limitations on color under the lights – and how to change it moving forward.



This Great Big Story was made by Sephora.