2.Becoming a Ballroom Icon
3.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
4.Finding Home Through Ballroom
5.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
6.Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
7.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
8.Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing
9.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
10.Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family
11.Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation
12.The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
13.Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
14.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
15.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
16.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
17.The 14-Year-Old CEO
18.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
19.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
20.This Uncrackable Code Is Puzzling the CIA
21.Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
22.From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City
23.Risking Death in the Name of Soup
24.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
25.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
People of color have a harder time finding people who look like them in film. And it’s not only a lack of roles. Characters that play into stereotypes, actors with limited makeup options, an industry that simply doesn’t have that much diversity behind the scenes, either. These factors have limited not just how many people of color appear on screen – but how they look. Actress, writer and director Gabourey Sidibe, showrunner Tanya Saracho and celebrity makeup artist Lola Okanlawon dig into the limitations on color under the lights – and how to change it moving forward.
This Great Big Story was made by Sephora.
