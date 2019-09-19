Color Under the Lights

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
1:55

2.Becoming a Ballroom Icon

3.
Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
2:05

3.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom

4.
Finding Home Through Ballroom
1:48

4.Finding Home Through Ballroom

5.
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
2:59

5.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration

6.
Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
2:58

6.Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club

7.
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
2:12

7.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics

8.
Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing
3:02

8.Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing

9.
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
4:10

9.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai

10.
Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family
2:27

10.Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family

11.
Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation
2:42

11.Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation

12.
The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
3:17

12.The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen

13.
Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
1:32

13.Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man

14.
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
2:35

14.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker

15.
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
3:01

15.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore

16.
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
7:32

16.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC

17.
The 14-Year-Old CEO
2:48

17.The 14-Year-Old CEO

18.
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
1:14

18.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan

19.
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
2:24

19.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

20.
This Uncrackable Code Is Puzzling the CIA
6:22

20.This Uncrackable Code Is Puzzling the CIA

21.
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
2:00

21.Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets

22.
From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City
3:27

22.From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City

23.
Risking Death in the Name of Soup
3:14

23.Risking Death in the Name of Soup

24.
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
1:18

24.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks

25.
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
3:45

25.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed

Color Under the Lights

branded

People of color have a harder time finding people who look like them in film. And it’s not only a lack of roles. Characters that play into stereotypes, actors with limited makeup options, an industry that simply doesn’t have that much diversity behind the scenes, either. These factors have limited not just how many people of color appear on screen – but how they look. Actress, writer and director Gabourey Sidibe, showrunner Tanya Saracho and celebrity makeup artist Lola Okanlawon dig into the limitations on color under the lights – and how to change it moving forward.

This Great Big Story was made by Sephora.

Profiles
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:55
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
Up Next
2:05
Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
Up Next
1:48
Finding Home Through Ballroom
Up Next
2:59
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
Up Next
2:58
Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Up Next
3:02
Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
2:27
Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family
Up Next
2:42
Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation
Up Next
3:17
The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
Up Next
1:32
Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
2:48
The 14-Year-Old CEO
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
6:22
This Uncrackable Code Is Puzzling the CIA
Up Next
2:00
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
Up Next
3:27
From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City
Up Next
3:14
Risking Death in the Name of Soup
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
3:45
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed

Related Stories

Up Next
2:52
Restoring Havana’s Classic Neon Signs
Up Next
3:28
Seeking the Hidden Treasure of the Rocky Mountains
Up Next
0:15
The 2015 Great Big Awards Show
Up Next
2:44
Hearing the Beautiful Game: Soccer Without Sight
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
2:23
Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
Up Next
3:13
The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings
Up Next
2:22
Adding a Dash of Sound to Your Meal
Up Next
5:00
Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:21
This Roller Derby Team Is Jamming for Indigenous Representation
Up Next
1:54
The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
Up Next
6:18
The Ocean’s First Fertility Clinic
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
2:24
How to Build a Rocket to Mars
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
3:05
The Voice of Hollywood in Communist Romania
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:11
When Disaster Strikes, They’re on the Ready
Up Next
1:33
Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
3:49
Where Dads Learn to be Dads
Up Next
27:13
How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
Up Next
1:07
Inside the Making of AM i A MAN with Jon Boogz, Lil Buck and Sol Guy
Up Next
:30
Woven into the Future

Recommended Playlists

London Calling

10 videos | 25 min

The Movies: Then and Now

19 videos | 48 min

Masters at Work

5 videos | 10 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:58
Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Up Next
3:02
Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
2:27
Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family
Up Next
2:42
Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation
Up Next
3:17
The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
Up Next
1:32
Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
1:55
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
Up Next
2:48
The 14-Year-Old CEO
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
6:22
This Uncrackable Code Is Puzzling the CIA
Up Next
2:00
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
Up Next
3:27
From ICU Nurse to Metalsmith: Forging a New Path in New York City
Up Next
3:14
Risking Death in the Name of Soup
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
3:45
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
Up Next
10:58
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
3:31
A Man, A Van, A Plan: Albuquerque’s Fight Against Homelessness

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN