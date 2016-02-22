GBSLogoWithName
Coming Home From Another World

What’s it like to readjust to life on earth after floating, eating and sleeping in zero gravity? Astronaut and Great Big Storyteller Leland Melvin tells us about the best parts of coming back to this blue planet we call home.

Location

United States

CALLING ALL SPACE NERDS! YOU NEED THESE...

If you’re a moon lover like us, you’ll love these lunar-inspired gadgets, puzzles, books, movies and more in our moon gear guide. Seriously, this stuff is out of this world!

