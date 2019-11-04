The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair

The Qing Miao women of China have their mother’s hair, quite literally. Each household prepares a headdress for their daughter to wear in honor of the women in the family. The headdress is made of real hair pulled from the combs of elders. Yang Er Meil lives in Longjia Village and is an expert in making these large headdresses. It takes special skill to wrap the large coils of hair.



