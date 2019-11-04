The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair

2.Finding Tranquility in China’s Red Clouds Golden Summit
3.Making Legal Wigs for British Courts
4.The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries
5.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
6.A (Football) League of Their Own
7.China’s Architectural Wonder Has Been Standing for 700 Years
8.Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife
9.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
10.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
11.Climbing Great Heights for Honey
12.Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
13.Escape to China’s Land of the Yellow Dragon
14.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
15.The Hair Artist Working With Madonna and Katy Perry
16.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
17.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
18.Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
19.The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
20.Celebrating Strong Women Everywhere
21.How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
22.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
23.Lighting Up the Sky With Chinese Lanterns
24.State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
25.In Chicago, a Home Away From Violence
The Qing Miao women of China have their mother’s hair, quite literally. Each household prepares a headdress for their daughter to wear in honor of the women in the family. The headdress is made of real hair pulled from the combs of elders. Yang Er Meil lives in Longjia Village and is an expert in making these large headdresses. It takes special skill to wrap the large coils of hair.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
Location
ChinaFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
5 videos | 14 min
3 videos | 6 min
3 videos | 9 min