Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys

2.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
3.Warriors of Hula
4.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
5.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
6.Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
7.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
8.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
9.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
10.Love and Monsters
11.Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
12.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
13.The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
14.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
15.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
16.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
17.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
18.Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
19.Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland
20.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
21.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
22.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
23.Where Stories of Peaceful Coexistence Are Written in Stone
24.Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor
25.Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
At the Northern Nevada Correctional Facility, prison inmates train wild mustangs to become domesticated horses. Using modern gentle-taming methods, inmates are taught proper horsemanship and how to ride and care for the animals. Once trained, the horses are auctioned off to the public and have been used by local and federal agencies. Head horse trainer Hank Curry has been with the program for more than 15 years and has witnessed firsthand the program’s rehabilitative power.
