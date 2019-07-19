GBSLogoWithName
This Work of Art Changes With Temperature

branded

Sometimes art emerges from the most unexpected pairings. Lyle Small—a chemist and a self-described nerd— is president of Chromatic Technologies, a company that makes temperature-sensitive, color-changing inks (such as the one found on the Coors Light can). Kirileigh Jones is an artist who paints murals and loves to experiment, using any surface as her canvas. Watch as Small’s technological know-how combines with Jones’ artistic vision to create a piece of invisible art that comes to life as it gets cold.

This Great Big Story is by Coors Light, Celebrate Responsibly® 2019 Coors Brewing Co., Golden, CO.

Culture
Profiles

Location

Golden, Colorado

