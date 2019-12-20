GBSLogoWithName
How This Babysitting Class Is Teaching Teens Life-Saving Skills

Babysitting is a big responsibility, and many teens do it with little or no training. That’s why Dignity Health teaches a Safe Sitter program at its facility in Chandler, Arizona. Ingrid Chung, 13, is one of the participants in the workshop taught by Missy Beauchamp, a registered nurse. The participants learn the basics—like how to change diapers—and, most importantly, life-saving techniques like the Heimlich maneuver and CPR. They leave empowered and confident in their abilities to care for others.

This Great Big Story is by Dignity Health.

Tech & Science

Location

Chandler, Arizona

