How This Babysitting Class Is Teaching Teens Life-Saving Skills

2.The Guardians of Our Planet
3.A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
4.Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
5.Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
6.In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
7.The Untold Story of the Kool-Aid Man
8.Celebrating Japanese Christmas in Portland
9.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
10.Why Swans in England Get the Royal Treatment
11.In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
12.Meet Philadelphia’s First Family of Squeezeboxes
13.Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
14.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
15.The City of Swords
16."It's My Breasts Or Nothing"
17.Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time
18.This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
19.Street Corner Symphonies
20.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
21.Caring for Ukraine’s Forgotten Zoo
22.The Boy Who Broke The Bracket
23.The English Officers Policing Politeness
24.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
25.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
Babysitting is a big responsibility, and many teens do it with little or no training. That’s why Dignity Health teaches a Safe Sitter program at its facility in Chandler, Arizona. Ingrid Chung, 13, is one of the participants in the workshop taught by Missy Beauchamp, a registered nurse. The participants learn the basics—like how to change diapers—and, most importantly, life-saving techniques like the Heimlich maneuver and CPR. They leave empowered and confident in their abilities to care for others.
This Great Big Story is by Dignity Health.
Location
Chandler, ArizonaFull Map
