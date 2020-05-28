They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising

2.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
3.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
4.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
5.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
6.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
7.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
8.Transitioning to Freedom
9.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
10.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
11.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
12.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
13.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
14.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
15.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
16.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
17.Pride on the Rugby Pitch
18.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
19.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
20.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
21.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
22.Color Under the Lights
23.Late Night Drama With the King of Infomercials
24.Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
25.Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
Imagine living in a world where your story isn’t being told. Never seeing yourself reflected in the people on TV as they navigate life and share their struggles. Worse yet, never seeing you or your family represented in commercials as people practice daily routines, such as washing their hands with soap or starting a load of laundry. It could feel as if you didn’t exist, at least not in the televised version of the world being depicted. This has been the reality for people in the LGBTQ+ community for decades. Only in the last few years have there been steps towards LGBTQ+ representation in advertising, but there is still work to be done. That’s why P&G is committed to starting this conversation, no matter how difficult.
In 2019, P&G ran a commercial for Gillette that featured a transgender man learning to shave from his father. It was a groundbreaking depiction of a universal right-of-passage, and many LGBTQ+ activists applauded the ad. Others expressed concern about brands jumping on the bandwagon inauthentically. The questions they asked encouraged P&G to examine their intentions and ensure that they didn’t view this advertisement as a one-time opportunity to represent the experiences of transgender men. It’s not always easy to have these conversations in a corporate environment, but P&G knows that visibility and proper representation matters. In the short film, “They Will See You,” we explore the history of LGBTQ+ advertising and meet the inspirational people whose lives have been impacted by seeing their stories represented on screen.
This Great Big Story is by P&G.
