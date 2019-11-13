A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes

The people of Porto, Portugal, are proud of their Porto-style tripe. It’s been a part of their gastronomical history for 600 years. It’s a hearty dish made up of tripe⁠—that’s cow’s stomach⁠—as well as chewy bits of pig’s ear, cow’s feet, beans and carrots. The traditional meal almost disappeared after the mad cow disease outbreak in the early aughts. But Manuel Moura, a restaurant owner, wouldn’t let Porto-style tripe die. He started a gastronomical brotherhood to defend and promote it. We’re in Porto for the group’s annual induction of new members. It’s a big deal with caps and gowns and medals.



