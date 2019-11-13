A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Coffee in Sweden
1:00

2.Coffee in Sweden

3.
Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
3:06

3.Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World

4.
The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
2:48

4.The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair

5.
The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries
3:14

5.The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries

6.
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
3:06

6.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand

7.
Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife
2:34

7.Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife

8.
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
3:51

8.Climbing Great Heights for Honey

9.
Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
2:52

9.Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico

10.
The Kings of Cork
4:07

10.The Kings of Cork

11.
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
2:39

11.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure

12.
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
7:45

12.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World

13.
In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
2:55

13.In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep

14.
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
2:29

14.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park

15.
Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
2:36

15.Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men

16.
Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
3:22

16.Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive

17.
The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
2:43

17.The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali

18.
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
2:24

18.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown

19.
Ancient Ink Reborn: Revitalizing Traditional Inuit Tattooing
2:47

19.Ancient Ink Reborn: Revitalizing Traditional Inuit Tattooing

20.
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
2:39

20.In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years

21.
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
2:59

21.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection

22.
Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers
2:10

22.Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers

23.
Five Generations of Making Soy Sauce the Traditional Way
3:43

23.Five Generations of Making Soy Sauce the Traditional Way

24.
In Korea, Setting the Table With Tradition
5:54

24.In Korea, Setting the Table With Tradition

25.
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
3:05

25.Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions

A Brotherhood in Portugal United by a Love of Tripes

The people of Porto, Portugal, are proud of their Porto-style tripe. It’s been a part of their gastronomical history for 600 years. It’s a hearty dish made up of tripe⁠—that’s cow’s stomach⁠—as well as chewy bits of pig’s ear, cow’s feet, beans and carrots. The traditional meal almost disappeared after the mad cow disease outbreak in the early aughts. But Manuel Moura, a restaurant owner, wouldn’t let Porto-style tripe die. He started a gastronomical brotherhood to defend and promote it. We’re in Porto for the group’s annual induction of new members. It’s a big deal with caps and gowns and medals.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

Porto, Portugal

Full Map
Up Next
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
cheese, yak, yak cheese, nepal, himalayas, milk, dairy
Up Next
3:06
Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
hair, mother, china, old hair, hairdresser
Up Next
2:48
The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
gruyere, cheese, family tradition, traditions, le gruyere
Up Next
3:14
The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries
sea salt, harvest, japan, handmade
Up Next
3:06
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
Up Next
2:34
Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife
Up Next
3:51
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
Up Next
2:52
Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:39
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
2:55
In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
Up Next
2:29
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
Up Next
2:36
Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
Up Next
3:22
Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
Up Next
2:43
The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
Up Next
2:24
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
Up Next
2:47
Ancient Ink Reborn: Revitalizing Traditional Inuit Tattooing
Up Next
2:39
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:10
Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers
Up Next
3:43
Five Generations of Making Soy Sauce the Traditional Way
Up Next
5:54
In Korea, Setting the Table With Tradition
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions

Related Stories

Up Next
2:41
Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
3:07
Poland’s Golden Cheese Tradition
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
3:29
The Art of Canning the Sea
Up Next
6:20
An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
Up Next
2:23
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
Up Next
2:35
Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
Up Next
2:44
Chasing Away Evil Spirits in Bulgaria
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
2:36
Meet England’s 88-Year-Old Tea Boy
Up Next
2:48
How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
Up Next
4:50
The Life-Saving Rats of Mozambique
Up Next
2:37
Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
Up Next
2:48
In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
Up Next
2:04
The Unlikely Origins of the Rearview Mirror
Up Next
2:47
The Hidden History of Korea's Printing Innovation
Up Next
3:01
The School Where Samurai Learn the Trade
Up Next
2:45
The Subtle Art of Emography
Up Next
3:37
The Architect Linking Korea’s Past and Future
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
3:43
Comic Sans: The Man Behind the World’s Most Contentious Font

Recommended Playlists

Cat Tales

8 videos | 16 min

Traveling The World With Style

5 videos | 14 min

The Global Energy Challenge

3 videos | 10 min

It's 5 O’Clock Somewhere

10 videos | 25 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
Across
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN