Cows Dig Jazz

2.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
3.The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing
4.Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
5.Real Ghost Stories: The Curse of Doll Island
6.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
7.Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
8.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
9.The Valley of 2,000 Temples
10.From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park
11.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
12.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
13.Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
14.Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
15.An Underwater City for the Dead
16.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
17.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
18.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
19.Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
20.Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
21.Cold War Bunker Serves as Chilling Reminder of the Past’s Future
22.The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
23.Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
24.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
25.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Florida dairy farmer Ed Henderson has been playing the trombone since elementary school. And these days his audience, well, fits the scenery. Turns out, cows love jazz music! What began as a one-off backyard practice session, has turned into a regular gig that Henderson says entertains and pleases his audience of 6,800 or so cows. Hey, whatever works!
Location
Live Oak, FL, USAFull Map
19 videos | 58 min
5 videos | 16 min
3 videos | 7 min
2 videos | 7 min