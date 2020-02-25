Crafting the Perfect Dagger in Oman

2.Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
3.In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
4.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
5.A Family of Marionette Makers
6.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
7.Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
8.Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
9.Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
10.The Globemakers: Craft with a Modern Spin
11.Beer Tap Handles Born in the USA
12.A Sword Fit for Kings: Forging Real Life Valyrian Steel
13.The West African King in Canada
14.Finding Balance in Korean Sword Making
15.Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
16.Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
17.Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany
18.Breaking Fast in Egypt
19.Weaving the Silk Threads of History
20.Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
21.How Native Americans Are Saving Vegetables from Extinction
22.Forging Mona Lisa’s Smile: Creating Perfect Replicas of Classic Art
23.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
24.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
25.A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
If you live in Oman, and you’re a man, you own a khanjar. Dating back to the 16th or 17th century, the curved daggers are not so much weapons today as they are strikingly beautiful symbols of pride worn for ceremonial occasions. While some have been handed down in families through the generations, Mohammed Abdullah Ismail Al Sayegh is a master craftsman who produces these blades at his workshop in Sur, Oman. Intricately handcrafted, each khanjar is designed to meet customer specifications.
