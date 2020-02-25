Crafting the Perfect Dagger in Oman

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
2:34

2.Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline

3.
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
3:27

3.In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years

4.
A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
2:31

4.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man

5.
A Family of Marionette Makers
7:03

5.A Family of Marionette Makers

6.
Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
1:27

6.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky

7.
Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
2:18

7.Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition

8.
Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
2:24

8.Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee

9.
Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
2:45

9.Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit

10.
The Globemakers: Craft with a Modern Spin
2:52

10.The Globemakers: Craft with a Modern Spin

11.
Beer Tap Handles Born in the USA
1:55

11.Beer Tap Handles Born in the USA

12.
A Sword Fit for Kings: Forging Real Life Valyrian Steel
2:22

12.A Sword Fit for Kings: Forging Real Life Valyrian Steel

13.
The West African King in Canada
2:10

13.The West African King in Canada

14.
Finding Balance in Korean Sword Making
3:29

14.Finding Balance in Korean Sword Making

15.
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
2:45

15.Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch

16.
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
3:05

16.Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions

17.
Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany
1:03

17.Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany

18.
Breaking Fast in Egypt
1:06

18.Breaking Fast in Egypt

19.
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
2:20

19.Weaving the Silk Threads of History

20.
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
2:45

20.Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas

21.
How Native Americans Are Saving Vegetables from Extinction
2:55

21.How Native Americans Are Saving Vegetables from Extinction

22.
Forging Mona Lisa’s Smile: Creating Perfect Replicas of Classic Art
2:49

22.Forging Mona Lisa’s Smile: Creating Perfect Replicas of Classic Art

23.
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
2:35

23.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women

24.
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
1:58

24.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI

25.
A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
2:51

25.A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery

Crafting the Perfect Dagger in Oman

If you live in Oman, and you’re a man, you own a khanjar. Dating back to the 16th or 17th century, the curved daggers are not so much weapons today as they are strikingly beautiful symbols of pride worn for ceremonial occasions. While some have been handed down in families through the generations, Mohammed Abdullah Ismail Al Sayegh is a master craftsman who produces these blades at his workshop in Sur, Oman. Intricately handcrafted, each khanjar is designed to meet customer specifications.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

Sur, Oman

Full Map
Up Next
Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
Up Next
2:34
Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
Up Next
3:27
In Japan, This Artisan Has Been Making Kumano Brushes for 50 Years
Up Next
2:31
A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
Up Next
7:03
A Family of Marionette Makers
Up Next
1:27
Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
Up Next
2:18
Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
Up Next
2:24
Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
Up Next
2:45
Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
Up Next
2:52
The Globemakers: Craft with a Modern Spin
Up Next
1:55
Beer Tap Handles Born in the USA
Up Next
2:22
A Sword Fit for Kings: Forging Real Life Valyrian Steel
Up Next
2:10
The West African King in Canada
Up Next
3:29
Finding Balance in Korean Sword Making
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
1:03
Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in Egypt
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:45
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
Up Next
2:55
How Native Americans Are Saving Vegetables from Extinction
Up Next
2:49
Forging Mona Lisa’s Smile: Creating Perfect Replicas of Classic Art
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
2:51
A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery

Related Stories

Up Next
1:57
The Rickshaw Driver Starting a Revolution
Living With Wolves Saved My Life
Up Next
2:31
“Living With Wolves Saved My Life”
Up Next
1:37
The Hidden Metropolis Beneath Kansas City
Up Next
2:16
In South Africa, Securing a Better Future Through Ballet
Up Next
1:59
All Aboard the Last Authentic Steam Railroad
Up Next
2:12
Beware Of The [Lorena] Bobbit Worm!
Up Next
2:58
Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
Up Next
2:54
How This Swiss Milk Soup Stopped a War
Up Next
2:03
How ‘Game of Thrones’ Helped Save a Farm in Northern Ireland
Up Next
4:52
Turning Toxins Into Art | 'That's Amazing'
Up Next
6:39
Little League Baseball Transforms America’s Most Dangerous City
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
2:40
This Turkish Language Isn’t Spoken, It’s Whistled
Up Next
2:59
This 1,100-Year-Old Beer’s for You: Recreating Ancient Ales
Up Next
2:26
The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
Up Next
2:15
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
Up Next
3:20
Pride on the Rugby Pitch
Up Next
1:15
Water Fight! Soaking in the Thai New Year
Up Next
1:19
India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All
Up Next
2:13
Extreme Unicycling
Up Next
1:23
Half Horse, Half Rhino? The Malayan Tapir Fights For Its Future
Up Next
2:11
Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
Up Next
2:31
Homemade Wheelchairs for Animals Give Strays a Second Chance
Up Next
3:44
In the Company of Heroes
Up Next
2:50
The Future of Farming Is Underwater

Recommended Playlists

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

Move & Improve

4 videos | 13 min

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver

5 videos | 19 min

A Place Called Home

2 videos | 8 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
Across
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN