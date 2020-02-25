Crafting the Perfect Dagger in Oman

If you live in Oman, and you’re a man, you own a khanjar. Dating back to the 16th or 17th century, the curved daggers are not so much weapons today as they are strikingly beautiful symbols of pride worn for ceremonial occasions. While some have been handed down in families through the generations, Mohammed Abdullah Ismail Al Sayegh is a master craftsman who produces these blades at his workshop in Sur, Oman. Intricately handcrafted, each khanjar is designed to meet customer specifications.



This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.