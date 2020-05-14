How the Inclusive Art Project Transformed Old Silos into Towering Masterpieces

2.Whistling in the Wind: Preserving a Language Without Words
3.A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
4.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
5.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
6.Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
7.The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water
8.Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
9.Making Contemporary Dance Inclusive for All
10.The City of Swords
11.Giving a Face to Immigration, With Artist JR
12.The Castle That Melts
13.The Master Matador Tailor
14.This Artist’s Ice Capsules Keep Summer Frozen In Time
15.This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
16.Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
17.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
18.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
19.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
20.Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
21.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
22.The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
23.The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping
24.A Photographer’s Mission to Capture a New Image of Africa
25.Meet the Street Artist Transforming Dubai
What were once abandoned silos are now covered in colorful murals. The towering masterpieces dot the landscape of the Spanish province of Ciudad Real. Together, they form the world’s largest open-air museum. Artist Okuda San Miguel is behind the project that’s about a lot more than beautifying the region. It’s also promoting the value of inclusion in art and society. Which is why San Miguel tapped into the creative prowess of locals with intellectual disabilities.
