How the Inclusive Art Project Transformed Old Silos into Towering Masterpieces

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Whistling in the Wind: Preserving a Language Without Words
3:50

2.Whistling in the Wind: Preserving a Language Without Words

3.
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
1:34

3.A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque

4.
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
6:44

4.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food

5.
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
2:32

5.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City

6.
Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
2:21

6.Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years

7.
The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water
3:10

7.The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water

8.
Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
4:39

8.Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive

9.
Making Contemporary Dance Inclusive for All
3:29

9.Making Contemporary Dance Inclusive for All

10.
The City of Swords
3:38

10.The City of Swords

11.
Giving a Face to Immigration, With Artist JR
5:37

11.Giving a Face to Immigration, With Artist JR

12.
The Castle That Melts
7:49

12.The Castle That Melts

13.
The Master Matador Tailor
2:34

13.The Master Matador Tailor

14.
This Artist’s Ice Capsules Keep Summer Frozen In Time
4:32

14.This Artist’s Ice Capsules Keep Summer Frozen In Time

15.
This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
4:14

15.This Work of Art Changes With Temperature

16.
Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
2:35

16.Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia

17.
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
4:10

17.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai

18.
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
5:15

18.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai

19.
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
2:22

19.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies

20.
Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
1:49

20.Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt

21.
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
2:48

21.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not

22.
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
2:40

22.The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time

23.
The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping
2:18

23.The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping

24.
A Photographer’s Mission to Capture a New Image of Africa
3:15

24.A Photographer’s Mission to Capture a New Image of Africa

25.
Meet the Street Artist Transforming Dubai
2:56

25.Meet the Street Artist Transforming Dubai

How the Inclusive Art Project Transformed Old Silos into Towering Masterpieces

What were once abandoned silos are now covered in colorful murals. The towering masterpieces dot the landscape of the Spanish province of Ciudad Real. Together, they form the world’s largest open-air museum. Artist Okuda San Miguel is behind the project that’s about a lot more than beautifying the region. It’s also promoting the value of inclusion in art and society. Which is why San Miguel tapped into the creative prowess of locals with intellectual disabilities.

Profiles
Culture

Location

Ciudad Real, Spain

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:50
Whistling in the Wind: Preserving a Language Without Words
Up Next
1:34
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
2:32
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
Up Next
2:21
Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
glass, glass artist, Murano, Venice, Italy, tradition, crystal, Japanese, craft, oven, artist
Up Next
3:10
The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water
Up Next
4:39
Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
Making Contemporary Dance Inclusive for All
Up Next
3:29
Making Contemporary Dance Inclusive for All
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
5:37
Giving a Face to Immigration, With Artist JR
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
2:34
The Master Matador Tailor
Up Next
4:32
This Artist’s Ice Capsules Keep Summer Frozen In Time
Up Next
4:14
This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
Up Next
2:35
Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
2:22
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
Up Next
1:49
Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
Up Next
2:48
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
Up Next
2:40
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
Up Next
2:18
The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping
Up Next
3:15
A Photographer’s Mission to Capture a New Image of Africa
Up Next
2:56
Meet the Street Artist Transforming Dubai

Related Stories

Up Next
1:34
Stuff Your Mouth Full of Grapes: How the World Rings In the New Year
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
Up Next
2:31
Reclaiming Native American Art
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:48
The Art of Restoring a Face
Up Next
1:23
Paint the Town Peaceful
Up Next
3:14
Tapping for Justice
Up Next
2:19
The Street Artist Bringing Civil Rights Icons to Life
Up Next
2:39
More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
Up Next
1:32
Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
Up Next
2:52
The Globemakers: Craft with a Modern Spin
Up Next
2:28
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Up Next
3:06
Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
Up Next
2:41
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
Up Next
1:06
Turning Precious Metals into Art
Up Next
3:14
The Vultureman of Spain
Up Next
3:25
Building Beautiful Monsters
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
3:24
The Aluminum Ball Challenge’s Messy Beginnings
Up Next
3:34
How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together
Up Next
00:43
Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series
Up Next
3:20
Giving Back, One Basketball Court at a Time
Up Next
2:22
Fins of Fashion: The Alaskan Artist Creating Salmon Skin Stilettos

Recommended Playlists

Skilled Artisans Making Stuff by Hand

23 videos | 67 min

These Sandwiches Are Superb

15 videos | 26 min

Recycle. Reduce. Reuse.

7 videos | 21 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:18
This 15-Year-Old Beat a Rare Disease to Become a Competitive Cyclist
Up Next
3:51
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
Up Next
2:23
Directing Movies Against All Odds
Up Next
3:19
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
Up Next
2:26
The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
Up Next
3:04
This Sikh Motorcycle Club Rides for Compassion
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
5:13
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
Up Next
3:00
Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
Up Next
2:39
The Swimming Sisters of Alcatraz
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
1:58
The Double Life of the Treasure Farmer
Up Next
3:18
Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
Up Next
2:08
The Horse and Buggy Fruit Sellers of Baltimore
Up Next
2:48
This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
Up Next
3:05
Buying a Bridge to Bungee Jump
Up Next
5:12
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
Up Next
3:25
Twist It Like Troy
Up Next
3:22
Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
1:15
Crawling The Canopy For Survival With The Red Panda
Up Next
4:30
Turning Plastic Trash Into Cash in Haiti
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
Up Next
2:39
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN