The Story Behind the Worst Video Game of All Time

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Changing the Game for Women in Esports
1:59

2.Changing the Game for Women in Esports

3.
‘Finish Him!’: Meet the Voice Behind ‘Mortal Kombat’
3:01

3.‘Finish Him!’: Meet the Voice Behind ‘Mortal Kombat’

4.
Using Digital Design to Create Physical Art With Zhang Zhoujie
2:32

4.Using Digital Design to Create Physical Art With Zhang Zhoujie

5.
Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
2:34

5.Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft

6.
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
6:37

6.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s

7.
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
3:19

7.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding

8.
Playing for Laughs at London’s Wackiest Arcade
2:44

8.Playing for Laughs at London’s Wackiest Arcade

9.
This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids
3:51

9.This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids

10.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

10.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

11.
The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’
6:57

11.The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’

12.
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
6:37

12.The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero

13.
How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
6:12

13.How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)

14.
TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
4:53

14.TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss

15.
TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
5:35

15.TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends

16.
TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
14:30

16.TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory

17.
In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games
2:07

17.In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games

18.
The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
2:28

18.The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer

19.
Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
2:39

19.Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus

20.
The Soviet Past of Tetris
1:28

20.The Soviet Past of Tetris

21.
How the Language From the Sims Was Created
4:55

21.How the Language From the Sims Was Created

22.
#WeFilm: Celebrating a New Generation of Filmmakers
5:21

22.#WeFilm: Celebrating a New Generation of Filmmakers

23.
Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion
2:36

23.Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion

24.
The Rebellious Origin of the Video Game Easter Egg
2:23

24.The Rebellious Origin of the Video Game Easter Egg

25.
Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine
2:36

25.Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine

The Story Behind the Worst Video Game of All Time

Many gamers hold their Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo titles to the same exacting standards that they would a movie or a novel. Therefore, much like films and books, there are video game classics remembered not for their greatness but the lack thereof. So, meet Howard Scott Warshaw, the man behind the worst video game of all time.

Warshaw created the 1982 video game E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Atari 2600 tie-in for the Steven Spielberg-helmed blockbuster of the same name. The movie “E.T.” grossed $792.9 million at the box office, surpassed “Star Wars” to become the highest-grossing film at the time and is a critical part of every ’80s kid’s nostalgic memory bank. The game? Well, it started all right.

After Warshaw helmed 2 million-plus selling Atari titles in Yars Revenge and the game Raiders of the Lost Ark, the CEO of Atari approached Warshaw about taking on the E.T. project. It should have been a match made in heaven: one of the platform’s most successful designers with a surefire major motion picture tie-in. E.T. was Atari’s highest profile title yet. The problem? Atari gave Warshaw only five weeks to turn around the game.

Needless to say, that’s not a lot of time, but Warshaw did his darndest. He settled on building a puzzle-style platformer with randomized placement of items, so each play-through would have a unique feel. E.T. was initially a success: It was Warshaw’s third platinum Atari hit, selling over a million copies. But then, people started noticing some strange …

As a result of that tight production schedule, Warshaw failed to notice a glitch in the game. It would transport the player to random parts of the game’s map as they collected the items they needed to progress. The glitch made it kind of impossible to, you know, do things. If he had had more time, Warshaw would have probably found the mistake in playtesting, but the rest is history. After a month or so, sales fell off as word-of-mouth spread that the game was nearly unplayable.

The resultant sales and bad leadership from Atari led to E.T. being responsible for the crash of the video game industry in the early ’80s. Atari went from 10,000 employees to 2,000, and Warshaw left the entire discipline behind, trying not to think much of the game’s tanking for the next 10 years.

However, the ’90s were a weird time, and whether it was the realization of a collective bad-game-hangover or the cultural mileau’s appreciation of irony, E.T. entered the conversation again. Cartridges began popping up on eBay for hundreds of dollars as collectors’ items, and the game took on a new life as a bona fide so-bad-it's-hilarious cultural artifact. This surprised no one more than Warshaw, and yet, he’s proud. In his mind, the fact that the game lives on and still generates excitement and enthusiasm—even if that excitement is for its terribleness—means there's reason to be proud.

Origins
Up Next
Changing the Game for Women in Esports
Up Next
1:59
Changing the Game for Women in Esports
Up Next
3:01
‘Finish Him!’: Meet the Voice Behind ‘Mortal Kombat’
Up Next
2:32
Using Digital Design to Create Physical Art With Zhang Zhoujie
Up Next
2:34
Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
Up Next
6:37
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
Up Next
3:19
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
Up Next
2:44
Playing for Laughs at London’s Wackiest Arcade
This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids
Up Next
3:51
This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
6:57
The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
6:12
How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
Up Next
4:53
TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
Up Next
5:35
TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
Up Next
14:30
TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
Up Next
2:07
In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games
Up Next
2:28
The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
Up Next
2:39
Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
Up Next
1:28
The Soviet Past of Tetris
the sims, computer games, gaming, coding, sim city
Up Next
4:55
How the Language From the Sims Was Created
Up Next
5:21
#WeFilm: Celebrating a New Generation of Filmmakers
Up Next
2:36
Gamer of the Century: Meet the 'Pac-Man' Champion
Up Next
2:23
The Rebellious Origin of the Video Game Easter Egg
Up Next
2:36
Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine

Related Stories

Up Next
4:42
TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion
Up Next
1:53
'He's On Fire': The True Story Behind 'NBA Jam'
Up Next
1:45
The Original Donald Trump
Up Next
2:27
TGI Fridays Launched as New York’s First Singles Bar
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
4:55
A Cartoonist’s Life, Stripped Down
Up Next
1:00
Inside The Retro Digs of A Famous Abandoned Airline Terminal
Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries
Up Next
3:06
Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries
Up Next
2:54
The Magic of Making Machines
Up Next
1:25
An Abandoned Soviet Mining Town, Frozen in Time
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Up Next
6:43
After Losing His Legs, He Discovered Wheelchair Boxing
Up Next
3:36
Grooming Barbers to Be Mental Health Advocates
Up Next
5:31
Sea Change: The Battle Against Poaching in Palau
Up Next
3:43
Comic Sans: The Man Behind the World’s Most Contentious Font
Up Next
2:37
The Worm From Whence We Came
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
2:14
Meet the Jockey Making History
Up Next
1:57
Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
2:42
The Sustainable and Empowering Bamboo Bikes of Ghana
Up Next
1:24
Russian Generals Loved Clear Cola
Up Next
2:57
Connecting Cops With Communities Through Lawn Mowing

Recommended Playlists

Pursuits of Passion

3 videos | 11 min

Reaching Out For The Stars

10 videos | 30 min

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

Move & Improve

3 videos | 9 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
Across
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.