Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food

La Caridad 78 is a restaurant on the corner of 78th Street and Broadway in New York City’s Upper West Side. The name is Spanish, yet the restaurant itself resembles a classic NY Chinese eatery. What's the deal? Well, thousands of Chinese workers came to Cuba in the 19th and 20th centuries, but fled Havana's thriving Chinatown when Castro came to power. Some of those folks came to New York. Some of *those* folks started restaurants, and, well, La Caridad 78 has been serving up some of the best Chinese AND Cuban dishes in the city since 1968. It's a story of perseverance, cultures coming together, and really, really good eats.

Culture
Food & Drink

Location

New York, NY, USA

Full Map
