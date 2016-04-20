Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food

2.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
3.Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
4.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
5.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
6.Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
7.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
8.Tasting Taiwan’s Delectable Stinky Tofu
9.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
10.These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
11.He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
12.Restoring Havana’s Classic Neon Signs
13.How a Film About Cuban Rum Turned Into Much, Much More
14.Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
15.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
16.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
17.The Sultan Of Squeezeboxes: New York City’s Last Accordion Repairman
18.How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
19.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
20.A Spirited Journey to Kyoto’s Most Isolated Restaurant
21.Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
22.A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.
23.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
24.The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist
25.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
La Caridad 78 is a restaurant on the corner of 78th Street and Broadway in New York City’s Upper West Side. The name is Spanish, yet the restaurant itself resembles a classic NY Chinese eatery. What's the deal? Well, thousands of Chinese workers came to Cuba in the 19th and 20th centuries, but fled Havana's thriving Chinatown when Castro came to power. Some of those folks came to New York. Some of *those* folks started restaurants, and, well, La Caridad 78 has been serving up some of the best Chinese AND Cuban dishes in the city since 1968. It's a story of perseverance, cultures coming together, and really, really good eats.
