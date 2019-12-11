GBSLogoWithName
Video
In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote

Dancer Julie Gautier has long dreamed of dancing in a cenote. She has traveled to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula in search of one of the swimming holes. Gautier is comfortable in the water in a way that most humans aren’t. She is a trained dancer and a free driver who can hold her breath underwater for 10 minutes. Dancing underwater is like flying for her, and Gautier lives for the freedom of movement. After touching down in Cancun, she heads deep into the jungle, receives a Mayan blessing and becomes one with the water.

Great Big Story presents a film by Marriott Bonvoy.

Travel Reimagined

Location

Retorno del Rey 36, Zona Hotelera, Cancun, Mexico

