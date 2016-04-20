GBSLogoWithName
This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air

Inka Tiitto is a dancer, who also happens to be a world champion indoor skydiver. Demonstrating grace and impressive control over her movements, Tiitto blends dancing and flying in ways you have to see to believe.

Offbeat & Fun
Profiles

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map
