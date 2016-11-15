Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting

2.The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports
3.True Grit: Training for Tug of War
4.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
5.Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
6.Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy
7.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
8.Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling
9.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
10.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
11.Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
12.These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team
13.How People Take Their Tea Around the World
14.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
15.How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
16.Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City
17.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
18.Najiah Knight Is a Bull Riding Champion at 13 Years Old
19.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
20.The Lone Geologist Working to Save the Dead Sea
21.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
22.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
23.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
24.Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives
25.Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
To balance on a single piece of bamboo on the water requires exceptional balance. So does ballet. Combine these two athletic arts and you have “ballet on the water,” an impressive variation on single bamboo drifting. Once a mode of transportation, single bamboo drifting originated in China’s Guizhou Province and requires a person to stand or sit on a single piece of Mao bamboo while performing graceful movements. It’s a performance you’ve got to see to believe.
This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Guizhou, China.
Location
Guizhou, ChinaFull Map
14 videos | 43 min
3 videos | 57 min
9 videos | 26 min
2 videos | 5 min