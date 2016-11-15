Quantcast
Great Big Story
Video
Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting

To balance on a single piece of bamboo on the water requires exceptional balance. So does ballet. Combine these two athletic arts and you have “ballet on the water,” an impressive variation on single bamboo drifting. Once a mode of transportation, single bamboo drifting originated in China’s Guizhou Province and requires a person to stand or sit on a single piece of Mao bamboo while performing graceful movements. It’s a performance you’ve got to see to believe.

This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Guizhou, China.

Guizhou, China

DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
