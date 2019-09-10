Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation

At the age of 20, Betelhem Dessie is already a pioneer in Ethiopia’s emerging tech scene. Coding since she was 9, Dessie has copyrighted six software programs. Now, she is leading the charge to make sure her nation’s girls have the training and skills they need to work in the industry. That’s why people are hailing this role model as Ethiopia’s tech queen.



This Great Big Story was made possible by Dangote.