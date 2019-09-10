Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Fighting Epic Traffic Jams With Two Wheels
2:35

2.Fighting Epic Traffic Jams With Two Wheels

3.
Photographing Liquid Mountains
6:01

3.Photographing Liquid Mountains

4.
The Art of Fishing With Birds
2:24

4.The Art of Fishing With Birds

5.
Korea's Ultimate Hangover Cure
2:40

5.Korea's Ultimate Hangover Cure

6.
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
2:30

6.Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand

7.
A Sanctuary for Lions, Tigers and Bears (Oh, My!)
2:10

7.A Sanctuary for Lions, Tigers and Bears (Oh, My!)

8.
Graham Crackers Were Invented to Curb Sexual Appetite
1:41

8.Graham Crackers Were Invented to Curb Sexual Appetite

9.
Mexico City: Chilaquiles Sandwich
1:00

9.Mexico City: Chilaquiles Sandwich

10.
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
6:59

10.State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage

11.
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
2:28

11.Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World

12.
Crafting the Perfect Sound
2:41

12.Crafting the Perfect Sound

13.
Can This Rare Prairie Chicken Come Back From the Brink?
1:14

13.Can This Rare Prairie Chicken Come Back From the Brink?

14.
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
3:54

14.This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep

15.
Budapest’s Bastion With a View
1:32

15.Budapest’s Bastion With a View

16.
Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
1:50

16.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies

17.
The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
2:55

17.The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper

18.
In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons
1:50

18.In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons

19.
Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
2:37

19.Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos

20.
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
2:30

20.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound

21.
Exploring Mystical Underwater Caves
2:27

21.Exploring Mystical Underwater Caves

22.
Giant Sculptures Decorate North Dakota’s Enchanted Highway
2:13

22.Giant Sculptures Decorate North Dakota’s Enchanted Highway

23.
Deep Sea Bromance: The Pistol Shrimp and the Goby Fish
1:07

23.Deep Sea Bromance: The Pistol Shrimp and the Goby Fish

24.
Enter the Deadliest Garden in the World
2:21

24.Enter the Deadliest Garden in the World

25.
Standing Without Nails: The Churches of Kizhi Island
1:25

25.Standing Without Nails: The Churches of Kizhi Island

Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation

At the age of 20, Betelhem Dessie is already a pioneer in Ethiopia’s emerging tech scene. Coding since she was 9, Dessie has copyrighted six software programs. Now, she is leading the charge to make sure her nation’s girls have the training and skills they need to work in the industry. That’s why people are hailing this role model as Ethiopia’s tech queen.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Dangote.

Profiles
Tech & Science

Location

Sheba Valley, Ethiopia

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:35
Fighting Epic Traffic Jams With Two Wheels
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:40
Korea's Ultimate Hangover Cure
Up Next
2:30
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
Up Next
2:10
A Sanctuary for Lions, Tigers and Bears (Oh, My!)
Up Next
1:41
Graham Crackers Were Invented to Curb Sexual Appetite
Up Next
1:00
Mexico City: Chilaquiles Sandwich
Up Next
6:59
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
2:41
Crafting the Perfect Sound
Up Next
1:14
Can This Rare Prairie Chicken Come Back From the Brink?
Up Next
3:54
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
Up Next
1:32
Budapest’s Bastion With a View
Up Next
1:50
Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
Up Next
2:55
The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
Up Next
1:50
In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons
Up Next
2:37
Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
Up Next
2:30
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
Up Next
2:27
Exploring Mystical Underwater Caves
Up Next
2:13
Giant Sculptures Decorate North Dakota’s Enchanted Highway
Up Next
1:07
Deep Sea Bromance: The Pistol Shrimp and the Goby Fish
Up Next
2:21
Enter the Deadliest Garden in the World
Up Next
1:25
Standing Without Nails: The Churches of Kizhi Island
Related Stories
Up Next
2:26
These Kinetic Sculptures Hypnotize You
Up Next
3:19
Fear the Reaper: Breeding the World’s Hottest Pepper
Up Next
2:30
These Monks Make a Wicked Hot Sauce
Up Next
1:00
Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri
Up Next
2:37
In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
Up Next
2:22
Adding a Dash of Sound to Your Meal
Up Next
3:04
The Snowshoe Storyteller
Up Next
2:41
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
Up Next
2:26
Fighting Hunger With Knowledge
Up Next
1:26
These Playful Leopard Cubs Are a Rare Sight in the Wild
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
1:41
The Surprising Origin of Dippin’ Dots
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
1:17
This Blue Beauty Is Facing Extinction
Up Next
4:17
Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
Up Next
2:41
The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
Up Next
1:46
Welcome To The 'Museum of Death'
Up Next
3:07
Poland’s Golden Cheese Tradition
Up Next
41:10
The Risk Takers
Up Next
1:26
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
Up Next
1:53
The Ocularist: Restoring Windows to the Soul
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
2:46
Worst Heroes Ever: Introducing the Suicide Squad
Up Next
2:48
Taking on Hawaii’s Plant Extinction Crisis
Up Next
2:49
The Photographer Taking His Own Shot

Recommended Playlists

Eyes on Africa

7 videos | 21 min

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

9 videos | 32 min

The Wild World of Plants

8 videos | 22 min

Barrier-Breaking Women

15 videos | 45 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
2:25
The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
Up Next
2:00
Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
2:11
Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
Up Next
21:55
Operation Ice: Melting the Heart of Man
Up Next
6:48
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
2:46
For the Birds, By the People: The Artist Building Human-Sized Nests
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
1:55
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
2:28
The Revolutionary Cyclist
Up Next
3:18
Keeping Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Alive
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
3:54
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
Up Next
2:31
The Country King of Kenya
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
2:21
Accelerating the Car of the Future

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN