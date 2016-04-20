This Data Center Looks Like a Villain's Lair Out of James Bond

2.High Art Underground: Ride Stockholm's Subway
3.There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden
4.Slurping Down Headless, Raw Fish in the Netherlands
5.Sweden’s Great Meatball Mystery
6.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
7.The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
8.This Guy Wrote 'Star Wars' (And His First Name Isn't George)
9.Queens: Momos
10.Building a Prosthetic Arm With Lego
11.The Epic Journey to Britain’s Most Remote Pub
12.In Korea, Setting the Table With Tradition
13.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
14.In Georgia, the Immigration Attorney Keeping Families Together
15.Where the Best Butlers Learn the Trade
16.Stranded on a Glacier in Iceland? Call This Number | That's Amazing
17.These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable
18.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
19.After Losing His Legs, He Discovered Wheelchair Boxing
20.That's Amazing | Premiering December 4
21.This Fiery Spider is Facing a Grim Future
22.On 9/11, This Canadian Town Welcomed In Stranded Passengers
23.The Town That Straddles Two Countries
24.Shredding Stereotypes with the Longboard Girls Crew
25.Who Put the Hole in the Donut?
Sweden's largest internet service provider is located in a place you might not expect—below 100 feet of bedrock in a former nuclear bunker. Housed in Stockholm, the Pionen Data Center contains some of the most sensitive information in the world, which at one point even included Wikileaks servers. Inside, engines intended for German submarines are now used as backup generators. But it's the architecture and design that really catch the eye. With a nod to 1970s science fiction films, the building features lush greenery adorning the walls of its cavernous digital confines. But you won't find any James Bond villains here, just the 15-person technical staff that run the servers.
Location
Stockholm, SwedenFull Map
3 videos | 7 min
5 videos | 11 min
4 videos | 12 min
3 videos | 8 min