Meet the Voice Behind ‘Teen Titan’s’ Beast Boy

It’s rare for an actor to nail their first-ever audition. But voice actor Greg Cipes scored the role of Beast Boy in “Teen Titan Go!” his first time out. That was 20 years ago. In the years since, the prolific performer has played characters like Vero in “DuckTales,” Michelangelo in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and Chiro in “Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!” Cipes tells us how messing around on a CB radio and making prank calls prepared him for his dream career.