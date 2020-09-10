Meet the Voice Behind ‘Teen Titan’s’ Beast Boy

2.Meet the Voice Behind Cyborg, Aqualad and “Lion King’s” Rafiki
3.Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
4.Creating a Supercar from Scratch
5.This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
6.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
7.State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
8.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
9.Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
10.Directing Movies Against All Odds
11.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
12.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
13.Building the World’s Largest Telescope
14.After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
15.The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity
16.Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
17.Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
18.Skiing Black Powder on Europe's Highest Active Volcano
19.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
20.If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
21. China’s Best Leaf Musician
22.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
23.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
24.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
25.How Superman Took on The KKK
It’s rare for an actor to nail their first-ever audition. But voice actor Greg Cipes scored the role of Beast Boy in “Teen Titan Go!” his first time out. That was 20 years ago. In the years since, the prolific performer has played characters like Vero in “DuckTales,” Michelangelo in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and Chiro in “Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!” Cipes tells us how messing around on a CB radio and making prank calls prepared him for his dream career.
Location
Los Angeles, CAFull Map
9 videos | 26 min
4 videos | 11 min
3 videos | 57 min
7 videos | 21 min