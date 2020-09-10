Meet the Voice Behind ‘Teen Titan’s’ Beast Boy

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Meet the Voice Behind Cyborg, Aqualad and “Lion King’s” Rafiki
4:02

2.Meet the Voice Behind Cyborg, Aqualad and “Lion King’s” Rafiki

3.
Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
4:20

3.Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

4.
Creating a Supercar from Scratch
2:27

4.Creating a Supercar from Scratch

5.
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
3:38

5.This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong

6.
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
9:44

6.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library

7.
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
6:59

7.State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage

8.
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
1:42

8.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple

9.
Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
5:07

9.Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance

10.
Directing Movies Against All Odds
2:23

10.Directing Movies Against All Odds

11.
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
3:19

11.Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding

12.
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
1:40

12.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth

13.
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
2:51

13.Building the World’s Largest Telescope

14.
After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
3:35

14.After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard

15.
The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity
3:14

15.The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity

16.
Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
3:00

16.Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters

17.
Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
2:17

17.Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting

18.
Skiing Black Powder on Europe's Highest Active Volcano
2:06

18.Skiing Black Powder on Europe's Highest Active Volcano

19.
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
4:26

19.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time

20.
If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
2:02

20.If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious

21.
China’s Best Leaf Musician
3:49

21. China’s Best Leaf Musician

22.
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
2:23

22.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas

23.
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
2:42

23.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods

24.
This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
3:25

24.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew

25.
How Superman Took on The KKK
2:09

25.How Superman Took on The KKK

Meet the Voice Behind ‘Teen Titan’s’ Beast Boy

It’s rare for an actor to nail their first-ever audition. But voice actor Greg Cipes scored the role of Beast Boy in “Teen Titan Go!” his first time out. That was 20 years ago. In the years since, the prolific performer has played characters like Vero in “DuckTales,” Michelangelo in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and Chiro in “Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!” Cipes tells us how messing around on a CB radio and making prank calls prepared him for his dream career.

Culture

Location

Los Angeles, CA

Full Map
Up Next
Meet the Voice Behind Cyborg, Aqualad and “Lion King’s” Rafiki
Up Next
4:02
Meet the Voice Behind Cyborg, Aqualad and “Lion King’s” Rafiki
Up Next
4:20
Geeking Out With Actor Dante Basco from “Hook” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
Up Next
2:27
Creating a Supercar from Scratch
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
6:59
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
5:07
Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
Up Next
2:23
Directing Movies Against All Odds
Up Next
3:19
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
Up Next
2:51
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
Up Next
3:35
After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
Up Next
3:14
The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity
Jahmani Swanson Is the ‘Michael Jackson of Dwarf Basketball’
Up Next
3:00
Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
Up Next
2:17
Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
Up Next
2:06
Skiing Black Powder on Europe's Highest Active Volcano
Up Next
4:26
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
Up Next
2:02
If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
Up Next
3:49
China’s Best Leaf Musician
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
3:25
This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
Up Next
2:09
How Superman Took on The KKK

Related Stories

Up Next
0:30
That's Amazing | Premiering December 4
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:25
Leading a Revolution Dressed in a Zoot Suit
Up Next
2:57
Beyonce ‘Freedom’ + International Day of the Girl | Anthem to Get Behind Award
Up Next
1:53
This Is Where Illegal Food Goes To Die
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
2:36
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
Up Next
1:55
Capturing Every Plant In The World
Up Next
2:57
France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
Up Next
1:36
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
Up Next
1:57
Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
Up Next
2:28
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Up Next
2:42
Go Ahead, Laugh at Her
Up Next
2:42
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
Up Next
2:59
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
Up Next
2:31
Reclaiming Native American Art
Up Next
1:06
A Jumping Lemur On The Brink: The Coquerel's Sifaka Hops For Survival
Up Next
4:13
Japan’s Town With No Waste
Dondurma: This Stretchy Turkish Ice Cream Never Melts
Up Next
2:42
This Stretchy Turkish Ice Cream Doesn’t Melt
Up Next
2:24
Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
2:56
To the Bat Cave (To Save a Species)
Up Next
3:13
The Puppeteer Behind ‘Star Wars’
Up Next
5:21
#WeFilm: Celebrating a New Generation of Filmmakers

Recommended Playlists

Love Sweet Love

9 videos | 26 min

Co-Processing

4 videos | 11 min

Using Our Voice

Using Our Voice

3 videos | 57 min

Recycle. Reduce. Reuse.

7 videos | 21 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:12
The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
6:59
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Aranmula Kannadi: India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image
Up Next
3:11
India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image
Up Next
2:32
Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale
Up Next
2:17
Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
Up Next
2:06
Skiing Black Powder on Europe's Highest Active Volcano
Up Next
4:26
A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
How People Are Standing With Black Lives Matter Around the World
Up Next
3:57
How People Are Standing With Black Lives Matter Around the World
How People Take Their Tea Around the World
Up Next
17:49
How People Take Their Tea Around the World
Up Next
1:25
Germany’s Real-Life Disney Castle
Up Next
1:10
Breaking Fast in Indonesia
Up Next
2:34
Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
Up Next
2:09
How Superman Took on The KKK
arolsen archives, arolsen, holocaust, ancestry
Up Next
4:05
Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone
Up Next
5:06
Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:35
Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
Up Next
2:22
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water
Up Next
3:27
Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
Up Next
3:18
The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
Up Next
2:40
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.