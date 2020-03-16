This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years

If you ask someone in India if they’ve seen “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”—or DDLJ for short—chances are you’ll get a yes. The movie is an iconic part of Indian cinema, and has changed rom-coms forever. It’s so beloved that it has screened every day, for the past 24+ years, at the Maratha Mandir theater in Mumbai. What makes this movie so special? Great Big Story senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky went to the movies in Mumbai to experience it for herself. Strap in for forbidden love, fight scenes, dances in fields, and lots and lots of singing.