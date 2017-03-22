Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM

2.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
3.The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
4.Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music
5.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
6.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
7.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
8.Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
9.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
10.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
11.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
12.Painting Fields of Dreams
13.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
14.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
15.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
16.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
17.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
18.How Falconry Shaped the English Language
19.Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
20.Restoring Havana’s Classic Neon Signs
21.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
22.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
23.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
24.The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
25.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
It's spoken word without spoken words—ASL SLAM is an open space for poets to perform their work in American Sign Language (ASL). As ASL SLAM's executive director Douglas Ridloff explains, ASL poetry doesn't rely on rhyming patterns or meter within auditory or written wordplay; rather, the art is "more about the movement, a visual rhyme versus an audio rhyme." Its performance is a stunning and emotionally potent artistry that connects with all audiences.
Location
New York, NY, USA
