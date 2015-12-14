Deciphering the Dark Secrets of Codex Seraphinianus

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
3:09

2.The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace

3.
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
2:20

3.Weaving the Silk Threads of History

4.
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
2:59

4.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection

5.
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
2:54

5.Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument

6.
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
2:58

6.Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market

7.
The Monks of Mount Athos
3:05

7.The Monks of Mount Athos

8.
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
3:52

8.The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing

9.
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
2:52

9.Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon

10.
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
3:03

10.Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed

11.
Spinning Silk From the Sea
3:30

11.Spinning Silk From the Sea

12.
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
3:05

12.Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions

13.
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
3:53

13.How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car

14.
An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away
7:49

14.An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away

15.
A Dyeing Tradition
2:31

15.A Dyeing Tradition

16.
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
3:01

16.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore

17.
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
2:45

17.Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch

18.
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
1:37

18.New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895

19.
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
2:54

19.A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken

20.
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
2:28

20.Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World

21.
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
3:22

21.Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky

22.
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
2:26

22.The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines

23.
In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
11:58

23.In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies

24.
The Kings of Cork
4:07

24.The Kings of Cork

25.
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
2:41

25.The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces

26.
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
3:03

26.The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Deciphering the Dark Secrets of Codex Seraphinianus

What's the weirdest book ever published? The "Codex Seraphinianus" could stake a claim. Philosophers have pondered its meaning and code-breakers have tried to decipher the text. But the question remains: What does it mean? We caught up with the book's Italian author Luigi Serafini to try to figure it all out.

Origins

Location

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
Related Stories
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Up Next
2:40
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
2:28
The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
Up Next
1:34
A Pilgrimage to the Bread Cathedral
Up Next
3:18
The Last of the Gondola Makers
Up Next
1:14
The Valley of Tombs
Up Next
4:25
The City of Marble
Up Next
3:09
Better Living Through Snail Slime (And How It’s Harvested)
Up Next
2:02
This Family’s a Real Circus
Up Next
2:23
Handcrafting Papal Bells With Italy's Oldest Family Business
Up Next
1:52
The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
Up Next
2:43
In Italy, Love Secretaries Will Help Mend Your Heart
Up Next
1:49
Cutting Hair With Fire: The Last of the Milanese Barbers
Up Next
1:27
This Former Secret Passage Is Now a Time Capsule of Naples' Past
Up Next
3:00
Welcome to the City of Violins
Up Next
1:13
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
Up Next
2:06
Vehicular Vengeance: The Origin of Lamborghini
Up Next
1:14
A Technicolor Dream Castle Sits Empty in Italy
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
2:23
Banking on Cheese: The Bank That Uses Parmesan as Collateral
Up Next
1:09
Enter The Psychedelic Temples Under The Alps

Recommended Playlists

The Splendor of Sri Lanka

3 videos | 7 min

Extraordinary Temples

7 videos | 9 min

Hip-Hop Hooray

10 videos | 31 min

Green Living

7 videos | 20 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN