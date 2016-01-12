Quantcast
Great Big Story
Transitioning To Freedom

Abby Stein was raised in the Hasidic community of Brooklyn, N.Y. When she left the community she was raised in, she transitioned to a different, secular life, and also came out as a woman. She hopes that her story will help others.

Profiles
