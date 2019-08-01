This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations

Kyra Poh wanted to become an astronaut so she could fly. Then she discovered indoor skydiving (made possible with vertical wind tunnels). Today, she is one of the sport’s top competitors—flipping, spinning and performing stunts with grace and strength. The 16-year-old from Singapore has won more than 30 medals at indoor skydiving competitions all over the world and holds three Guinness World Records, including one for the most backwards somersaults performed in a wind tunnel in one minute⁠—68! Poh shows us why more girls, including her 9-year-old sister, are discovering the extreme sport.



This Great Big Story was made possible by LEGO.