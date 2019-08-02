This Roller Derby Team Is Jamming for Indigenous Representation

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
1:22

2.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past

3.
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
2:56

3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

4.
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
1:52

4.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art

5.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

5.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

6.
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
2:47

6.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels

7.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

7.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

8.
China’s City of Canals
1:20

8.China’s City of Canals

9.
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
1:24

9.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine

10.
The Volcano That Burns Blue
1:34

10.The Volcano That Burns Blue

11.
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
1:22

11.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier

12.
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
3:05

12.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!

13.
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
4:32

13.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling

14.
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
3:38

14.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System

15.
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
1:28

15.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

16.
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
2:04

16.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater

17.
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
2:49

17.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places

18.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

18.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

19.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

19.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

20.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

20.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

21.
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
2:21

21.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone

22.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

22.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

23.
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
1:41

23.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

24.
The Art of Fishing With Birds
2:24

24.The Art of Fishing With Birds

25.
The Chili Cutters of China
2:16

25.The Chili Cutters of China

26.
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
1:55

26.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

This Roller Derby Team Is Jamming for Indigenous Representation

Sure, the members of Team Indigenous love the thrills and spills that make roller derby such an exciting sport. But being on the track is about a lot more than scoring points for these women. It’s meaningful. It’s about representation and togetherness. April Fournier co-founded the team made up of First Nations and Indigenous women from tribal nations throughout the world. A resident of Portland, Maine, Fournier, who is of Diné heritage, knows only too well what it is like to be the only person of color on the track. That’s why she and her and her fearless squad are lacing up their skates to break down walls and bring diversity and inclusion to roller derby and society.

This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Delta.

Location

Portland, Maine

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
Related Stories
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom
Up Next
3:07
The Life-Saving Weaving of Bolivia’s Indigenous Women
Up Next
3:45
Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
Up Next
2:33
Dubai’s Elite Female Police Squad
Up Next
1:57
The Female Gamers Making a Name for Women in Esports
Up Next
14:38
FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:37
Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
Up Next
2:09
Swinging Fore Gold in Nepal
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Up Next
1:57
The Rickshaw Driver Starting a Revolution
Up Next
2:21
The Pro Skater Shredding for Gender Equality
Up Next
2:29
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
Up Next
3:13
Raising Roosters With the Feather King
Up Next
3:54
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
3:24
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:27
Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker

Recommended Playlists

Closing the Gap

1 video | 3 min

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

Cat Tales

8 videos | 16 min

Love Sweet Love

10 videos | 30 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN