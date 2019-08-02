This Roller Derby Team Is Jamming for Indigenous Representation

Sure, the members of Team Indigenous love the thrills and spills that make roller derby such an exciting sport. But being on the track is about a lot more than scoring points for these women. It’s meaningful. It’s about representation and togetherness. April Fournier co-founded the team made up of First Nations and Indigenous women from tribal nations throughout the world. A resident of Portland, Maine, Fournier, who is of Diné heritage, knows only too well what it is like to be the only person of color on the track. That’s why she and her and her fearless squad are lacing up their skates to break down walls and bring diversity and inclusion to roller derby and society.



This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Delta.