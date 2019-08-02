This Roller Derby Team Is Jamming for Indigenous Representation

2.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
4.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
5.Decoding a Dog’s Brain
6.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
7.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
8.China’s City of Canals
9.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
10.The Volcano That Burns Blue
11.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
12.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
13.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
14.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
15.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
16.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
17.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
18.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
19.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
20.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
21.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
22.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
23.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
24.The Art of Fishing With Birds
25.The Chili Cutters of China
26.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
Sure, the members of Team Indigenous love the thrills and spills that make roller derby such an exciting sport. But being on the track is about a lot more than scoring points for these women. It’s meaningful. It’s about representation and togetherness. April Fournier co-founded the team made up of First Nations and Indigenous women from tribal nations throughout the world. A resident of Portland, Maine, Fournier, who is of Diné heritage, knows only too well what it is like to be the only person of color on the track. That’s why she and her and her fearless squad are lacing up their skates to break down walls and bring diversity and inclusion to roller derby and society.
This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Delta.
Location
Portland, MaineFull Map
1 video | 3 min
10 videos | 25 min
8 videos | 16 min
10 videos | 30 min