Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver

2.Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
3.This Roller Derby Team Is Jamming for Indigenous Representation
4.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
5.Pretty, Big and Dancing
6.The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers
7.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
8.Dancing for His Life
9.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
10.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
11.Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
12.The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
13.Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
14.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
15.Warriors of Hula
16.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
17.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
18.Georgian Dancers Push Their Physical Limits for Tradition
19.Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
20.In South Africa, Securing a Better Future Through Ballet
21.This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do
22.Feel the Beat: Dancing While Deaf
23.Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
24.Dancing With Cerebral Palsy
25.More Than a Dance: What It Takes to Be a Hula Champion
Voguing was born in New York City, waacking in Los Angeles. The House of La Douche combines both dance styles to entertain and connect to diverse audiences in Vancouver. Jojo Zolina founded the House of La Douche in 2006. In the early days, House of La Douche was all about promoting the uniqueness and creativity of the LGBTQ community. And that’s still important. But over the years the house has opened its doors to anyone looking for a place to belong.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Delta.
Location
Vancouver, CanadaFull Map
3 videos | 12 min
5 videos | 10 min
4 videos | 13 min
10 videos | 30 min