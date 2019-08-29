GBSLogoWithName
Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver

Voguing was born in New York City, waacking in Los Angeles. The House of La Douche combines both dance styles to entertain and connect to diverse audiences in Vancouver. Jojo Zolina founded the House of La Douche in 2006. In the early days, House of La Douche was all about promoting the uniqueness and creativity of the LGBTQ community. And that’s still important. But over the years the house has opened its doors to anyone looking for a place to belong.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Delta.

Culture
Profiles

Location

Vancouver, Canada

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

