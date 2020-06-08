Quantcast
Video
Meet the Production Designer Behind the “Parasite” Mansion

If you’ve seen Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-winning “Parasite,” which is set in Seoul, South Korea, and depicts the wealth divide, you’ve probably spent hours obsessing over the film’s amazing production design. Us, too. Which is why we just had to talk to production designer Ha-Jun Lee. He takes us behind the scenes to explain how he created a modern mansion for the rich Park family and the flooded basement the Kim family called home. He also reveals the cost of one of the film’s expensive props and shares surprising design influences.

Profiles
Culture

Location

Seoul, South Korea

