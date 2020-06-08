Meet the Production Designer Behind the “Parasite” Mansion

2.Still Stuntin’ After All These Years
3.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
4.A Korean Fashion Designer Reimagines Hanbok for a New Generation
5.Directing Movies Against All Odds
6.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
7.The Korean Stone Art Museum: Seoul’s Gateway to the Past
8.The Legendary Voice Behind Movie Trailers
9.The Nuclear Bunker Preserving Movie History
10.Defying Gravity With Korea’s Premier Balance Artist
11.Ascending South Korea’s Most Respected Mountain
12.A Century of Keeping Movies Alive
13.Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
14.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
15.Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
16.The Surprising Story Behind an Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Special Effect
17.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
18.The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s
19.The Master of Paper Props
20.The Day Popcorn Was Banned at the Movies
21.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
22.On the Ice With a Figure Skating Prodigy
23.How an Innovative Community Experiment Revitalized a Seoul Neighborhood
24.The Doctor of Korea’s Craft Beer Movement
25.Korea’s B-Boy Brothers
If you’ve seen Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-winning “Parasite,” which is set in Seoul, South Korea, and depicts the wealth divide, you’ve probably spent hours obsessing over the film’s amazing production design. Us, too. Which is why we just had to talk to production designer Ha-Jun Lee. He takes us behind the scenes to explain how he created a modern mansion for the rich Park family and the flooded basement the Kim family called home. He also reveals the cost of one of the film’s expensive props and shares surprising design influences.
