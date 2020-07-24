Desserts Around the World, From Chicken Pudding to Cake-On-a-Spit

FRANCE

Gâteau à la broche



Gâteau à la broche is a cake cooked on a spit over an open fire. Napoleon’s soldiers brought the recipe back to France from Russia. And Joseph Loste is keeping the traditional dessert alive in the Pyrenees Mountains. It takes a team of people to make this cake. You need at least one person to turn the spit and another person to carefully drizzle batter on a mold attached to the spit. The moment of truth comes when it is time to remove the cake from the mold. It has to be done with great care so the dessert doesn’t break apart.