Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race

The Dinghy Derby is one of the world’s craziest boat races. Held in Riverhead, Australia, racers zip through narrow creeks full of obstacles like overhanging trees and submerged logs. You likely don’t picture a dinghy when you think of a race boat. But these little aluminum boats have been transformed into speed machines with 90 horsepower motors. Dinghy racer Amanda Williamson tells us about the humble origins of the extreme sport and takes us on a wild ride.