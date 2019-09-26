GBSLogoWithName
A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest

branded

You can practically taste the forest when you dine at the Gabala Khanlar restaurant. Chef Zahir Musayev chops meat on a tree trunk for his signature kebabs and cooks meat for another dish—the famous shepherds’ meal known as dasharasi—between two stone slabs. Owner Khanlar Karimov opened the restaurant deep in the forest of Gabala, Azerbaijan, nearly 30 years ago. There wasn’t electricity or even a hotel nearby at the time. But Karimov was drawn to the natural beauty of the location. It’s easy to see why.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Azerbaijan Tourism.

